Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, a resident of Scarsdale, issued a statement Jan. 13 highlighting some notable milestones achieved by her office in the past year. She was elected and sworn in as DA in 2020.
Prosecuting violent crime, gun crimes and traffickers
Prosecuted hundreds of gun-related cases involving more than 450 guns removed from streets by law enforcement, which has made Westchester safer, Rocah stated.
Seized nearly 100 ghost guns as a result of work on numerous operations with law enforcement partners to prosecute individuals possessing ghost guns in Westchester County.
Strengthened partnerships with multiple state and local law enforcement agencies utilizing a precision policing and prosecution model as part of a Gun & Gang Initiative to focus on the most violent offenders.
Joined a multiagency investigation that led to the takedown of gun traffickers, and the dismantling of an illegal weapons pipeline from out of state.
Prioritized Red Flag Law training for law enforcement, school administrators, mental health practitioners and parents, and continued to promote education on safe firearm storage, with school district superintendents and gun safety advocates like Moms Demand Action.
Supported law enforcement in filing a record number of Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which remove firearms from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others.
Advocating for crime victims
Secured competitive $1 million grant (funded over next three years) from the New York State Office of Victim Services under the Victims of Crime Act Victim and Witness Assistance Grant Program.
Instituted policy to ensure all junior prosecutors receive trauma-informed interview training to better equip them to support victims.
Completed training of all 42 police departments in Westchester County as part of the Training Committee for the Domestic Violence High-Risk Training Initiative, a countywide partnership with county government agencies that uses a lethality assessment in domestic violence cases. This has served as a model for other areas of the state, according to Rocah.
Created a misdemeanor Domestic Violence Bureau within the Special Prosecutions Division to better service victims of domestic violence.
Won a $500,000 Department of Justice 2022 Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant for Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA to support the Cold Case Bureau’s work solving the 134 open cold case homicides in Westchester County.
Holding perpetrators of fraud and cybercrimes accountable
The Economic Crimes Bureau has prosecuted individuals who have stolen, in total, more than $800,000 from unsuspecting victims in cases of labor fraud and wage theft, elaborate tax and online money schemes, investment and loan fraud, grandparent and elderly scams, theft by home health aide workers and COVID vaccination card fraud.
Enhanced the Cyber Crimes Bureau to focus on criminal investigations involving the internet and technology, privacy and data theft, and threats to minors on social media platforms.
Partnered with more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in a yearlong investigation to crack down on countywide catalytic converter thefts, which resulted in the takedown of five men who were allegedly stealing bus and van catalytic converters.
Combating hate, bias and extremism in Westchester
Secured two major felony convictions for violent hate crimes — a 15-year sentence for a racially motivated attack on a black teenager in Ossining fueled by white nationalist propaganda, and a 17-year sentence for a defendant who brutally attacked an Asian senior in Yonkers.
With county police and county IT, developed a law enforcement online portal for the reporting of hate crimes and bias incidents for all of Westchester County. Not only will this aid in prosecutions, but this valuable data will enhance collaboration with police, Rocah said.
Hate Crimes Unit conducted 16 legal trainings with law enforcement and “upstander” presentations at schools and community groups with partners at the Westchester County Human Rights Commission.
Public integrity, police accountability and prosecutorial ethics
Created the office’s first Discovery Bureau devoted to helping assistant district attorneys more efficiently comply with the demands of New York’s criminal justice reform and discovery requirements.
Continued DA-level review of complaints against police officers received by the Westchester County DA’s office, making referrals to law enforcement agencies for internal disciplinary actions and training recommendations as appropriate.
Secured a seven-year prison sentence for a former Peekskill police officer convicted of multiple felony sex crimes after he sexually abused a woman on numerous occasions while on duty.
Secured conviction of a former Mount Vernon police officer for assault of a handcuffed inmate in his custody.
Conducted regular legal and ethics training of prosecutors and law enforcement partners on topics related to discovery, due process and ethical obligations.
Protecting reproductive rights
Convicted three men of criminal trespass at a White Plains women’s clinic, and in line with the office’s recommendation, a judge sentenced each of them to the maximum allowed under the law of three months in jail.
Sent legal guidance to all Westchester police agencies reinforcing New York state laws on accessing reproductive care services.
Criminal justice reform
Consented to Westchester’s first reduced sentence for a domestic violence survivor under New York State’s 2019 Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which is an important evolution in the way the criminal justice system views survivors of abuse, according to Rocah.
Celebrated the first anniversary and countywide expansion of Fresh Start, Westchester County’s first pre-arraignment diversion program, which has offered more than 200 first-time defendants who faced nonviolent, low-level offenses a chance at rehabilitation instead of traditional prosecution.
Marked the first year of the Mount Vernon Emerging Adult Justice Part, a youth diversion program developed with Mount Vernon City Court, the Legal Aid Society, the Youth Shelter of Westchester and the Office of Court Administration, to provide opportunities and resolutions for young adults ages 18 to 25 as alternatives to conventional prosecution, conviction and fines.
Continued to take part in New Rochelle City Court’s Opportunity Youth Part, which offers emerging adults ages 16 to 24 services in mental health, substance abuse, workforce development, education and mentorship.
Expanded access to treatment and rehabilitation offered through New York’s Veteran’s, Mental Health and Drug Treatment courts for felony offenders who face nonviolent charges.
“Together with the 129 assistant district attorneys, 34 criminal investigators and 90-plus support staff, making us the largest prosecutorial agency in the state of New York outside of NYC — I am proud to continue serving as your DA, protecting crime victims, fighting for equal justice and keeping Westchester a safe place to live and work,” Rocah stated in the press release.
