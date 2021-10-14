Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.