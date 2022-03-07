Political wrangling, especially concerns about home rule, have derailed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to include a provision for accessory dwelling units statewide in her proposed New York state budget.
But the legislation’s proponents intend to continue working on a measure, with ongoing and additional input from multiple sources, and hope to present it as a standalone bill.
“The reason for the legislation is, we have a housing crisis,” said state Sen. Pete Harckham, a Democrat who sponsored the original legislation. “We are not creating enough housing units to meet the jobs that we are creating. As a state, we need to address that. We need to look at things from a statewide perspective, and statewide we are not creating enough housing.”
Harckham said ADUs meet the longstanding demand for lower-density housing solutions, which are built into the framework of neighborhoods, as alternatives to big complexes that most state residents oppose. “That was the genesis of the legislation,” he explained.
The statewide ADU proposal came under heavy fire from both Republicans and Democrats last month, as critics contended it would override local zoning and cause quality-of-life problems in some communities, especially in the suburbs.
Scarsdale’s Assembly member Amy Paulin said the legislation was a “one-size-fits-all proposal that didn’t work for suburban communities like Scarsdale.”
She cited several reasons it was problematic, including allowances for 4-foot side and rear yard setbacks and for units up to half the size of the existing primary residence. “An existing 5,000-square-foot house would automatically be allowed to build a 2,500-square-foot house on their property,” Paulin said. “The language also allowed for parking structures to be converted into dwelling units, but didn’t require any replacement off-street parking.”
The village of Scarsdale does not have a code allowing the construction of accessory dwelling units. According to village planner Greg Cutler, in residence A districts (single family districts), only one dwelling may be constructed for not more than one family on one lot.
While zoning systems might work well at a local level, they don’t on a statewide basis, according to Harckham,. “I met with folks from the Westchester Municipal Officials Association last year,” he said. “We made probably 10 to 12 changes in the bill at their request.” He recently met with 16 supervisors and mayors to get input from them. “This is an iterative process,” he stressed. “The idea is to get it done right, not get it done right now.”
It remained unclear whose decision it was to include the provision in the governor’s budget, and then to remove it. Harckham and state Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, D-District 74-Manhattan, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly, both downplayed what had occurred and insisted their legislation had been drawn up with broad input and support.
Harckham and Epstein pointed out a logistical reason for including it in the budget was that $85 million was to be provided to support its implementation. Epstein said in an interview he was hopeful those funds would remain in the budget and be earmarked to support ADUs.
“It was a well thought out proposal which I still support,” said Epstein. “But it is a work in progress,” he said, echoing Harckham. “We made amendments based on feedback we got in October through December, we’ve gotten more feedback since then, and we’re still going to work with people and make appropriate changes to get this done. That doesn’t mean the feedback we got then wasn’t well vetted, or the proposal wasn’t strong. We have a huge coalition that supports it; groups on the left and the right think it’s a good proposal.”
Epstein said the governor’s office “recognized that we need to have more conversations, and we’re fully on board with having those conversations with people.” Even if the measure had been left in the governor’s executive budget, he said, it would have continued to be revised and improved, just like any bill.
Harckham contended that much of the rhetoric used to denounce the bill was inaccurate. “People had made statements that were just patently not true, that we were overriding environmental laws. Nothing could be further from the truth. The county health department still has full say over septic systems. There is nothing in this legislation that can or would overrule the health department, so if the health department says you can’t add additional bedrooms, that’s it, end of story.”
There are a number of municipal leaders who are working collaboratively to reshape the legislation, said Harckham, and since it’s not going to be passed in the budget, they have more time to talk.
“People need to remember that groups like the Regional Plan Association and AARP are not radical groups,” added Harckham. “They support this because they understand that we are not meeting our regional housing needs, and people cannot afford to stay in communities. The loudest people opposing this bill are also the same ones saying people are fleeing New York. Well, people are fleeing New York because they don’t have affordable housing options.”
Assembly member Chris Burdick, who represents parts of White Plains, Harrison and northern Westchester, said he agreed with Harckham on the need for the legislation, but didn’t believe including it in the budget was the right way to do it. In his view, there were details in the bill that may have been appropriate for some localities, but not others.
One of the significant local differences mentioned by Burdick was that many of the towns in his district were those that were cited by the federal housing monitor as part of the federal anti-discrimination lawsuit. “I felt that those communities should have been exempted, because they’re already doing what they need to do” to permit development of more affordable units, he said.
Burdick made note of a number of other issues that he felt the legislation needed to take into account. For their parts, Harckham and Epstein said those are exactly the kinds of discussions they will continue to pursue as a necessary step in the legislative process, one they are hopeful will lead to eventual passage of statewide ADU legislation.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.