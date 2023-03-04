David Imamura of Irvington was elected to the Westchester County Board of Legislators during a special election held Feb. 28. The 34-year-old attorney, who was unopposed, will be the first Asian American member of the board. He received 998 votes on the Democratic line and 269 votes on the Working Families line.
Imamura will represent District 12, which encompasses Edgemont, Hartsdale, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington. He will replace MaryJane Shimsky, who was elected to the New York State Assembly in November and assumed office on Jan. 4. Imamura will serve the remainder of Shimsky’s term, which ends Dec. 31. He intends to run for reelection in November.
