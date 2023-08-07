Feeding Westchester celebrated the opening of its expanded distribution center with a ribbon-cutting on July 19. The additional space increases the nonprofit’s storage and distribution capacity by 50%.
Feeding Westchester supplies more than 300 partners and programs, including ones nearby in White Plains, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings. It provided more than 21 million pounds of food — more than 17 million meals — through soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, shelters, residential programs and mobile distributions.
“Food prices and the high cost of living are straining family finances and putting more families at risk of hunger,” said Karen C. Erren, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “Our existing distribution center struggled to have enough space to store and distribute the food required to keep up with the growing need.”
Earlier this year, Feeding Westchester leased 12,000 square feet adjoining its existing distribution center and started renovations that were completed last month. With the additional space and improvements, Feeding Westchester can hold two months of inventory, or 1.4 million meals, compared to one month of inventory, or 700,000 meals in its previous space.
“The extra space gives us the flexibility to offer our neighbors more products and services,” said Ryan Brisk, senior director of operations at Feeding Westchester and manager of the distribution center expansion project. “And by setting aside 30 percent of our warehouse space for staging and receiving, we will be able to operate more effectively and efficiently. We can move things in and out quickly. Prior to this expansion, we had almost no space in the distribution center that could be set aside for this purpose.”
The ribbon-cutting attendees included Westchester County Executive George Latimer, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Sen. Shelley Mayer, and State Assembly Members Mary Jane Shimsky and Matt Slater.
Latimer said, “I am hopeful knowing that Feeding Westchester — an already vital resource — has doubled its distribution capacity and will provide even more community members nutritious food that will help them thrive. Food insecurity often hides in plain sight and I commend Feeding Westchester’s tireless efforts to tackle this issue head-on while adapting to meet the needs of our community.”
After the ribbon-cutting, attendees toured the expanded space, which is filled with new racks and shelves. To help fill the empty shelves, Feeding Westchester is seeking community support. Every $1 donated equals three meals.
“The shelves are empty now, but we hope they won’t be for long,” Erren said. “With the help of our amazing supporters, we’d like to stock the shelves. Together, we can make a substantial difference for struggling families by providing them with nourishing foods.”
Feeding Westchester is now located at 200 Clearbrook Road, Elmsford. For more information, visit feedingwestchester.org.
