Feeding Westchester photo

State Sen. Shelley Mayer, Feeding Westchester’s senior director of operations Ryan Brisk, vice president of impact programming Andre Thompson, president and CEO Karen C. Erren, County Executive George Latimer, State Assembly Member MaryJane Shimsky, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Member Matt Slater.

 Courtesy Feeding Westchester

Feeding Westchester celebrated the opening of its expanded distribution center with a ribbon-cutting on July 19. The additional space increases the nonprofit’s storage and distribution capacity by 50%.

Feeding Westchester supplies more than 300 partners and programs, including ones nearby in White Plains, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings. It provided more than 21 million pounds of food — more than 17 million meals — through soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, shelters, residential programs and mobile distributions.

