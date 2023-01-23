Last month, Westchester County Executive George Latimer vetoed a bill passed by the Westchester County Board of Legislators to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products in Westchester. Eleven of the 17 legislators voted for the bill on Nov. 28.
In lieu of the ban, Latimer announced a $3 million education campaign to reduce tobacco use, including grants for nonprofits involved in such efforts. He also announced that the county would develop a program to better enforce the age 21 restriction for purchasing tobacco.
