When COVID-19 made landfall in Westchester County in March 2020, Renee Recchia said she thought it would be a “blip on the radar.” As an employee of the Westchester County Department of Health for more than 26 years and its current first deputy commissioner, Recchia has overseen her share of public health emergencies — outbreaks of measles and hepatitis, for example, which usually have a duration of a month or two at most.
In the very early days of the outbreak, she had had little reason to suspect coronavirus would be any different. “I honestly thought it would be very short, that we’d contain it and be done with it,” she said in an interview last week. “Obviously, that was not the case.” She quickly had to adapt, or rather expand, the health department’s usual procedures for viral outbreaks.
Contact tracing, for instance, had to occur on a scale unlike anything the county had done before. “The whole premise of contact tracing is not new to public health, we’ve done this with other diseases,” Recchia said. In the early days of the virus the department’s experienced disease control team was charged with contact tracing efforts but, she said, “the number of cases quickly surpassed what that staff could handle.”
With the number of new cases per day topping 1,000 back in March and April, Recchia said she began recruiting employees from other departments within the county with a skill set that would lend itself to contact tracing. The health department also hired additional hourly workers to aid its efforts and collaborated with New York State Department of Health, which has lent the county a “search team” and their virtual call center staff. In addition, the state assigned the county health department its own regional epidemiologist, who provides frequent updates and evaluations on the spread of COVID-19. Recchia also receives end-of-day reports from the state supervisors who manage case investigators and those following up on contacts. “It’s a very well-coordinated system between us and the state,” she said. “It’s worked really well to have this partnership because obviously, with our current staffing, we could not have done this alone. We definitely needed more support.”
Contact tracing, when successful, completes a clear course of steps. In the best-case scenario, a tracer phones a contact once, informs them they have been exposed to someone with the virus and provides quarantine instructions. The phone call also serves a more compassionate purpose. “We just want to make sure people are OK and that they have the support they need,” Recchia said. If someone needs food delivered or a prescription refilled, for instance, the county can help coordinate that. One day before the quarantine order is lifted, contacts receive another phone call to ensure they meet the criteria for removal from isolation.
Of course, contact tracing is not always so easy. “We still have a good number of people who are not answering the phone,” Recchia said. In the face of this challenge, the health department has implemented several strategies for improving its contact tracing. The initial interview a tracer conducts, for example, has been condensed to allow for a quicker and more direct screening process. If a tracer is not able to connect with a contact on the first try, they have been trained to call two more consecutive times. Then, if a connection still isn’t made, the tracer is authorized to make three more consecutive calls later in the day. If even those efforts fail, Recchia said contact tracers may continue to call for the next two or three days. In some cases, the health department sends out a field team to deliver the orders of isolation directly.
Ultimately, this persistence pays off. Recchia said the county has a current case investigation completion rate of 75%. Even so, the remaining cases that have to be closed leave her unsettled. “I don’t know if it’s because they’ve gotten COVID fatigue or they don’t want to speak to us. They don’t want to be bothered; they want to do what they want to do. That’s really hard and it’s disheartening from a public health perspective that people just don’t want to cooperate,” she said.
Recchia speculated that part of what makes compliance with contact tracing, social distancing, mask guidance, and even vaccines, so difficult for many people is the unique nature of the coronavirus. It has behaved unlike almost any other disease — there’s no prophylaxis an individual can take to guarantee immunity, there’s no real consistency in the way it presents itself (a rash in one person, a cough in another), and carriers can appear entirely asymptomatic, she noted.
All of this has led to a learning curve for public health officials and, consequently, led to mistrust on the part of the public.
“As we’ve learned more, our messaging in public health has changed, which on one level can make the public question whether we know what we’re doing,” Recchia said. “But when it’s something like this, where it’s a new virus, we have to rely on the science. As information changes, our approach changes, and we try to educate and inform as best we can.”
