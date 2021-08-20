With Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning amid accusations of sexual harassment, it was only a matter of time before there would be calls for the Cuomo name to be removed from the bridge between Nyack and Tarrytown.
The new span, which replaced the 62-year-old Gov. Malcom Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge, was a project that the now-disgraced governor often referred to as one of his administration’s greatest achievements. But two Republican state legislators from the western Hudson Valley region, Mike Lawler of the 97th Assembly District and Mike Martucci of the 42nd Senate District, think the Cuomo name has to go. On Aug. 12, they held a press conference to discuss their sponsorship of similar bills to remove the name of Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, who served three terms (1983-94), from the span, renaming it simply the Tappan Zee Bridge.
At the press conference, Martucci called the governor’s act of naming the bridge after his late father “a sign and symbol of our governor, Governor Cuomo’s policies, and the way he’s done business his entire term ... a lasting image of the fact that our governor named this bridge after his father for the wrong reasons. I mean, this was done in the dark of the night in the 2017 budget, with absolutely no public input, and things like this should not happen.”
Lawler noted that he introduced the renaming legislation in the Assembly in March 2021, calling Tappan Zee “the rightful name for that bridge and reflective of the heritage of this area: the Tappan Native American tribe that resided here, and the Dutch settlers who came here many years ago.”
“Zee” is the Dutch word for “sea.”
Lawler said his bill would “change the name back to the Tappan Zee Bridge, which is the rightful name.” But “change back” is the wrong term, since the name of the new bridge has never been the Tappan Zee Bridge, despite the everyday use of that name by area residents.
During construction, it was called the “New New York Bridge” in official state documents, only being named for the 52nd governor in June 2017, two months before the first of its two spans was opened to traffic. The elder Cuomo died in 2015.
The original Tappan Zee Bridge, which was completed in 1955, was demolished in 2019. What’s seldom acknowledged today is the fact that the official name for that bridge was bestowed in 1994, at the behest of Gov. Mario Cuomo, on the 20th anniversary of Wilson’s leaving office. Wilson served from December 1973 to December 1974; he had been New York’s lieutenant governor for 15 years and succeeded to the governorship when Nelson Rockefeller resigned to run for the vice presidency, as the running mate of Gerald Ford.
During a press conference in June 2017, Cuomo responded to charges that he had forced the naming of the bridge after his father, stating it had been suggested by Democratic Assemblyman Denny Farrell at his retirement party. Farrell died in 2018 at age 86. Cuomo noted, “My father’s gone two years, so Denny mentioned it. I thought it was a good idea ... I think overwhelmingly people would say he was a great public official beyond the politics and, by the way, that bill passed in the Senate unanimously.”
When the naming legislation was brought to a final vote, it took place during a special session of the legislature. The measure was slipped into a grab bag of legislation that had the lawmakers rushing against the clock, because many of the items included were extensions to laws that were due to expire the next day.
“It was presented in the middle of the night as part of a package of legislation,” Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-District 92) recalled in an interview on Aug. 12.
But as far as Abinanti is concerned, the Lawler/Martucci bill is nothing but “a political effort to create conflict and distract from the Republican Party’s failure to present serious policy proposals on the crucial issues that the state is facing.”
Abinanti said he’d rather give the new bridge a hyphenated name. “So, this should be named the Mario M. Cuomo-Tappan Zee Bridge,” he suggested. Incidentally, he added, he would also like Wilson’s memory to be preserved at the bridge, perhaps by renaming the plaza at the entrance.
“We should not be part of the cancel culture, just because Mario’s son Andrew resigned in disgrace,” Abinanti concluded.
