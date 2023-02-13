Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposed executive budget for fiscal year 2024, which includes two pieces of legislation that drew the ire of local government officials when proposed last year.
The Transit-Oriented Development Act and an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) proposal were part of Hochul’s 2023 budget, but she scrapped the plans after local leaders brought concerns to the attention of state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
The Transit-Oriented Development Act would establish “transit-oriented development zones,” defined as any land within one-half mile of an MTA-owned and operated transit station, including a Metro-North Railroad station. These zones would be tiered 1 through 4, with Scarsdale and Hartsdale train stations falling under tier 1.
Municipalities in tier-1 transit-oriented zones would be required under the law to either rezone or approve a multifamily development within half a mile of the station to increase housing density. In tier-1 transit-oriented development zones, the minimum density required by law would be 50 dwellings per acre. That is the highest density requirement for any of the four zones.
“Scarsdale and Edgemont wouldn’t be able to accommodate so many new housing units, or even a fraction of the amount required,” Assembly Member Amy Paulin told the Inquirer. “It would change the character and integrity of our community. Scarsdale would no longer be a Village in a Park. We would be a congested urban center without the infrastructure to support it. I will fight to make sure this doesn’t happen.”
The Accessory Dwelling Unit law would require municipalities to allow for construction of accessory dwelling units on any residential-zoned property, if they don’t already. The dwelling units could not exceed 50 percent of a main unit’s size on the lot, and would only be approved for renting. In municipalities with less than a million residents, the accessory dwellings would need a square footage between 550 and 1,500 square feet. Scarsdale currently has zoning restrictions in place that prevent ADUs.
In the case of transit-oriented development, municipalities would need to rezone or approve a development within three years of the law’s effective date. If they don’t meet that target date, they could lose oversight of developments that would help meet the required density increase. Hochul’s plan would create a State Housing Approval Board, which would oversee approval of developments in municipalities with transit-oriented zones. If approved by the state board, developments would be cleared for construction unless local municipalities could provide a valid health, safety, or infrastructure-related reason for why the development should not be approved.
“Following unprecedented state investments in rail infrastructure, and to capture climate benefits and promote dynamic, walkable neighborhoods, legislation submitted with the Budget will compel neighborhoods within half a mile of all rail stations run by the MTA to rezone for higher density multifamily development,” said the proposal.
The proposal also seeks to remove obstacles to housing approvals, saying, “Legislation submitted with the Budget provides specific relief from environmental review for housing built in alignment with the Housing Compact’s new homes targets.”
State Sen. Shelley Mayer, who represents Scarsdale, stated in an email to the Inquirer, “I commend Gov. Kathy Hochul’s commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis in New York in her proposed budget and look forward to working together with her on this critical issue. Here in Westchester, it remains one of our greatest challenges.”
However, Mayer noted, “The governor’s proposals seek to walk a fine line between state enforcement and local control over housing policy, but I remain concerned that the voices of local municipal officials have not been adequately reflected in these proposals. In addition, the significant differences between all of New York’s diverse communities must be adequately addressed, both as to affordable housing and transit-oriented development. I urge the governor to engage in direct conversation with municipal officials throughout the state to find acceptable solutions that work for our communities.”
Mayer concluded, “Over the next few weeks, with my colleagues, I will continue to analyze the details of this expansive housing plan and will work with all of my local communities to find solutions that work for them and their residents.”
Hochul released her executive budget on Feb. 1, and it included additional information about the plan she announced in her State of the State address to build 800,000 units of new housing over the next 10 years.
As explained in the budget proposal, the reason for the initiative is that New York State is currently facing a severe housing crisis, with more than half of New York renters paying more than 30% of their income on rent — the second highest rate in the nation. “In the New York City metro area, rents have risen 30% since 2015 and home prices have risen 50% over the same period,” said the proposal. “Outside of New York City, renting costs have risen 40% to 60% since 2015 while home prices have risen 50% to 80%.”
The proposal asserts that at the most fundamental level, “the housing crisis reflects that more people wish to live in New York than there are homes.” It says New York’s strong economy also contributes, as the state created more than 1.2 million jobs in the past decade. “By contrast, in that same time frame, only 400,000 new homes were built. The single most important thing New York can do to alleviate the housing crisis is to create more homes.”
There is still plenty of legislative back-and-forth that will occur before a final budget is approved. The fiscal year begins on April 1, leaving Hochul and the state Legislature nearly two months to negotiate a spending plan. Last year, Hochul removed both the Transit-Oriented Development Act and the Accessory Dwelling Unit legislation from the budget before the end of February.
