Due to the potential spread of COVID-19, the Greenburgh Police Department on March 18 reduced public access to police headquarters on Tarrytown Road. Police Chief Brian Ryan said there’s no limit on the number of people allowed into the station at any one time, but that “circumstances and facts will dictate that decision.”
“I think it prudent and reasonable to implement these temporary changes until the pace of the pandemic is slowed or flattened,” he said.
Nonemergency matters are being handled primarily through email and telephone. The public is being directed to call the headquarter’s main nonemergency number to make reports, depending on the nature of the complaint.
Those who do go to headquarters for a walk-in report will be interviewed at the front lobby door via audio by an on-duty desk officer. People who are crime victims, domestic violence cases or any other exigent circumstances will be allowed into police headquarters and receive police resources as necessary.
“We also have a FaceTime application for visual enhancement,” said Chief Ryan, who confirmed the department is running at normal capacity. “The goal here is to protect the public and maintain a safe zone for all concerned. Our officers are responding to emergency calls for service and potentially are at higher risk for exposure.”
In Scarsdale, all public safety buildings and services remained uninterrupted, operating under normal 24/7 schedules with all services available, according to a village announcement issued March 18.
“Effort is being undertaken to migrate the ‘RUOK?’ [wellness check-in] program to an online registration system in order to accommodate remote sign-up by interested seniors and persons with disabilities,” the message said. “Scarsdale remains fully protected and our public safety staffing is at full strength.”
Police Capt. Ed Murphy said as of Wednesday the police station was not limiting public access and residents could walk in for a report, although phone calls were “preferred” for nonemergency matters.
With the dynamic nature of the virus though, he said things “could change at any moment.”
Murphy said residents would be notified if there was any change in access to the police headquarters.
Residents are also able to request access to records and copies of reports online through the village website and can also go to the police station to obtain a mail-in form to request documents.
