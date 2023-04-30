Gov. Kathy Hochul’s controversial Housing Compact proposal that had set a goal to create 800,000 new housing units in New York state over the next 10 years is no longer part of the budget talks in Albany, sources reported Tuesday.
The plan would have allowed the state to override local zoning while requiring municipalities to increase overall housing by 3% within three years. It faced opposition from officials who welcomed the governor’s focus on tackling New York’s housing shortage, but raised concerns that the initiative, however well intended, was a heavy-handed state mandate that would seriously undermine local control over housing policies, while taking a punitive approach to noncompliance.
In a video released by Spectrum News on April 25, Hochul said she told legislators, “Let’s not waste any more time on this,” but she said she would revisit solutions for New York’s housing shortage. “I’m going to go back. This is just the beginning of a journey in my opinion. This is going to be something I’ll continue to work on until we solve this. That’s my commitment to New Yorkers. It’s a little bit like Wayne Gretzky. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. I took the shot.”
The governor also said she is closing in on a deal with the NYS Legislature on the 2023-24 state budget, which has been delayed by several weeks. The New York State Constitution mandates the approval of a state budget by April 1.
In February, two dozens members of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association (WMOA) co-signed a letter to Hochul voicing their concerns with, and disapproval of, some aspects of the proposed housing legislation. The letter stated in part: “Using conservative estimates, the mandated level of density would require us to permit development that would, in many cases, double, triple and even quadruple the total number of housing units in some of our municipalities.” Such a dramatic increase in population, the municipal officials stated, would force a fundamental overhaul of services provided by local governments such as schools, traffic and sewers and would strain existing infrastructure. The WMOA also objected to the plan’s provision that bypassed the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQRA) process for the proposed housing.
Last year, the governor had proposed a transit-oriented development housing plan as part of the 2022-23 state budget, but it was removed before that spending plan was finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.