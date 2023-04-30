Gov. Kathy Hochul’s controversial Housing Compact proposal that had set a goal to create 800,000 new housing units in New York state over the next 10 years is no longer part of the budget talks in Albany, sources reported Tuesday.

The plan would have allowed the state to override local zoning while requiring municipalities to increase overall housing by 3% within three years. It faced opposition from officials who welcomed the governor’s focus on tackling New York’s housing shortage, but raised concerns that the initiative, however well intended, was a heavy-handed state mandate that would seriously undermine local control over housing policies, while taking a punitive approach to noncompliance.

