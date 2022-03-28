Step by step, case by case and law by law, New York State has embraced “the radical notion that women are human beings,” New York State Commissioner of Human Rights Maria Imperial told an audience at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club March 9.
Celebrating both Woman’s History Month and her new title, Imperial, the former CEO of the White Plains YWCA, detailed the progress women have made in gaining rights and protections over the past 76 years.
In 1945, with the horrors of the Holocaust fresh in everyone’s mind and returning Black soldiers unable to find work, New York became the first state in the union to address discrimination in the workplace. The Ives-Quinn Law prohibited discrimination in employment based on race, creed, color and national origin. It was supported by the new state Commission Against Discrimination, the DHR’s predecessor.
In 1948 a Universal Declaration of Human Rights was issued in conjunction with the founding of the United Nations. “It was a grand concept, but it didn’t affect people’s daily lives,” Imperial said.
On the 10th anniversary of the declaration, Eleanor Roosevelt acknowledged this problem, noting that human rights “begin in the world of the individual person, the neighborhood they live in, the school or college they attend, the factory, farm, office where they work. Such are the places where every person seeks equal justice, equal opportunity, equal dignity without discrimination. Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere.”
The human rights focus in the early post-war years was not on women’s rights. It wasn’t until 1964 that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act added sex to the list of protected categories. In 1965, New York passed its own law barring sex discrimination in employment, followed by a law in 1970 prohibiting sex discrimination in housing. Laws against discrimination in public places, credit and finances, and marital status followed in 1971, 1974 and 1975.
Pregnancy proved a greater challenge for lawmakers. In 1976 the Human Rights Commission took the position that discriminating against pregnant women — denying or terminating their employment, for example — was a form of sex discrimination. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that pregnancy was a form of disability and employers could discriminate against pregnant women.
Laws guaranteeing greater rights for women are usually tested in court. Victims have to show courage and determination to get their grievances heard and believed, and to establish legal precedents. In a landmark 1986 case, the U.S Supreme Court found that Mechelle Vinson had suffered continuous sexual assaults from her married supervisor at a Washington, D.C., bank in violation of her civil rights. Despite legal setbacks, Vinson kept on fighting all the way to the Supreme Court, the first case of its kind to be heard there. The court’s unanimous decision in her favor redefined sexual harassment in the workplace. However, harassment that stops short of physical contact but still renders a work environment hostile to women has been harder to prove.
The DHR fights discrimination by “investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating cases, educating the public about their rights and responsibilities, creating policy and legislation, and building community,” Imperial said.
In 2021, the state DHR received 4,200 complaints, of which 1,126 alleged discrimination on the basis of sex, 401 alleged sexual harassment, 133 pregnancy discrimination and 76 unequal pay.
As the number of complaints have increased, so have the kinds of abuses covered by state laws. “We saw that women needed more protection,” Imperial said. New York moved to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and enacted protections for domestic workers, which were recently strengthened.
In 2009, the state passed a law prohibiting employers from discriminating against victims of domestic violence. Imperial said some employers refused to hire victims of domestic violence out of fear that their husbands would come after them in the workplace.
“I was naïve,” she said. “I grew up in a loving home and did not realize how prevalent domestic violence was.”
In 2017, New York passed the Women’s Equality Act listing 10 priorities: in addition to strengthening the protections listed above, it called for the recovery of attorneys’ fees in employment and credit cases, strengthening laws against human trafficking, ending family status and source of income discrimination, improving orders of protection and ending housing discrimination for victims of domestic violence, and protecting the right to abortion. (Ironically, it was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after several women accused him of harassment.)
The #MeToo movement in 2017 inspired many women, including celebrities, to share their stories of abuse, empowering other victims through empathy. A 2018 law requires employers to hold annual sexual harassment prevention training and a 2019 law expanded workplace harassment protections.
Also in 2019, as gay and trans people began to be less afraid of expressing their identities, a gender expression nondiscrimination act passed in New York.
Acknowledging that there’s more to be done, Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed an Equity Agenda. She wants to increase access to child care for 100,000 families and invest $75 million in wages for child care workers; provide child care at all SUNY and CUNY campuses and for farm workers. She would create a training institute to address gender-based violence and invest in victim services to compensate for federal cuts.
“Even though there are laws on the books, things still happen,” Imperial said.
Hochul’s agenda includes ensuring that all mothers get health care, increasing reimbursement for midwifery and expanding Medicaid coverage for postpartum care. She wants to improve and expand access to prenatal and postnatal care and address the economic disparity in maternal health and infant survival.
“New York ranks 28th in the nation in percentage of low birth rates,” Imperial said. In many communities of color and low income, mothers have no prenatal or postpartum care and mortality rates are high.
Also on the governor’s to-do list: Passing a more inclusive Equal Rights Amendment, creating a council on gender equity and protecting reproductive access. “It’s so frightening what’s happening to reproductive rights in other parts of the country,” Imperial said.
Finally, Hochul seeks to promote racial equity and justice for all with the help of a hate and bias prevention unit in the DHR to provide coordinated community-focused response to hate and bias, including a rapid response team that would try to de-escalate a tense situation.
“We are so much stronger together,” Imperial concluded. “I commend you for coming together as a community to address these issues.”
