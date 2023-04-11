GridRewards, a “demand/response” program launched in 2019 by Sustainable Westchester, is giving cash rewards to homeowners who agree to reduce their energy use during peak (high demand) periods, regardless of which energy supplier they use. Rather than giving a discount on a utility bill, ConEd will send customers a check at the end of the year. ConEd also will pay $10 for each friend referred by a GridRewards participant. The enrollment deadline is April 28.
According to Lauren Brois, director of the EnergySmart Homes program of Sustainable Westchester, average households can make up to $100 a year by following simple prompts in the app. GridRewards users can earn the equivalent of one month of an energy bill, up to 10-15% of energy costs. Large and small businesses, campuses, nonprofits and other qualified entities also can use GridRewards. “Commercial properties can earn even more,” Brois said. For example, last year, Hastings-on-Hudson signed up as a municipality and earned approximately $1,035 because its staff reduced energy use during peak times.
Sustainable Westchester will host a webinar on April 12 at noon for businesses and nonprofits to learn about signing up.
A free app for the program is downloadable to a phone, tablet, or desktop computer, and also is available on the web and via SMS; an online ConEd account is necessary. Customers also can sign up through the Sustainable Westchester website: sustainablewestchester.org/gridrewards. There’s no penalty for ignoring ConEd’s texts or quitting. For help, contact gridrewards@logicalbuildings.com or call 908-517-3730. This dedicated helpline can troubleshoot or walk enrollees through the sign-up process.
The program alerts subscribers to peak energy usage periods (“events”) in their area about five to 10 times per year, usually during hot summer afternoons.
The program helps alleviate stress on the grid, prevent power failures and brownouts, and reduce a user’s carbon footprint. Drawing less power helps the utility avoid running old peaker plants to supply the extra demand. The app tracks subscribers’ electricity usage, how much money they’re saving, and how much GridRewards revenue they’re earning. It also gives tips on reducing usage.
The easiest way to save energy and money is to turn up the temperature setting on air conditioners and turn them off when no one’s home; postpone running a dishwasher, washing machine, or dryer; and unplug energy drainers such as electronic and audiovisual equipment when they’re not in use.
Last year, municipalities enrolling people in GridRewards and participating in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Clean Energy Communities program earned $5,000 each, to be used for any clean energy purpose, and added 200 points to their score in the CEC program.
The CEC demand response campaign can be done only once. However, municipalities can keep enrolling people in GridRewards. “They act as leaders in sustainability, bringing attention to the most important times to reduce energy,” Brois said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.