GridRewards, a “demand/response” program launched in 2019 by Sustainable Westchester, is giving cash rewards to homeowners who agree to reduce their energy use during peak (high demand) periods, regardless of which energy supplier they use. Rather than giving a discount on a utility bill, ConEd will send customers a check at the end of the year. ConEd also will pay $10 for each friend referred by a GridRewards participant. The enrollment deadline is April 28.

According to Lauren Brois, director of the EnergySmart Homes program of Sustainable Westchester, average households can make up to $100 a year by following simple prompts in the app. GridRewards users can earn the equivalent of one month of an energy bill, up to 10-15% of energy costs. Large and small businesses, campuses, nonprofits and other qualified entities also can use GridRewards. “Commercial properties can earn even more,” Brois said. For example, last year, Hastings-on-Hudson signed up as a municipality and earned approximately $1,035 because its staff reduced energy use during peak times.

