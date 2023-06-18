The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers of a potential scam called “juice jacking,” where thieves place hidden skimming units inside USB ports of public cellphone charging kiosks at airports, hotels and other public spaces to steal data.

With peak travel season approaching, New Yorkers are urged to take protective measures to reduce the risk of data theft when traveling given the wide array of scams plaguing the marketplace.

