In the wake of the problem-ridden primary on June 23, the Westchester County Board of Legislators (BOL) formed a task force to analyze complaints from residents.
Among the issues were fewer polling places, poor communication about polling sites, long lines and long waits. Voting was made even more difficult due to pandemic-related social distancing requirements. In addition, the high demand for mail-in voting was complicated by late delivery of absentee ballots due to problems with the U.S. Postal Service.
On July 8, the task force hosted an online forum on which 81 people shared their experiences. There were an additional 164 emails and other written accounts submitted by voters. As the Aug. 14 report of the task force states, “While the evidence is anecdotal, it does appear that all of these factors worked together to disenfranchise some voters, and seriously inconvenience many more.”
The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) is not answerable to the BOL, and makes its own policies and procedures. The report stated that the BOL recognizes that it lacks the authority to force changes at the BOE, but offered suggestions in the spirit of “assisting the BOE with identifying problems and possible solutions.”
According to the report, the primary was “confusing and complicated” because of the consolidation of the presidential primary with the congressional and local primaries; the requirement that local boards of election mail absentee ballots to every registered voter; and the significantly lower number of polling sites (63), due to the lack of staffing. The report also found that although early voting had been available since 2019, many voters were unaware of that option.
Finally, the task force found that fewer communications than usual were sent to voters in advance of the election. The report recommended that before the November election, the BOE should partner with stakeholder groups such as the League of Women Voters to send out information on how and where to vote. They also suggested that the BOE look into hiring a communications consultant to conduct a multimedia campaign between now and Election Day. In addition, they urged the BOE to make its website more user-friendly.
Early voting has been conducted at 17 sites around Westchester since 2019. The report urged the BOE to choose more early-voting sites, especially in cities such as White Plains, Yonkers and Mount Vernon, and to expand their operating hours. New York State law allows voters to use any early voting site in the county, a fact that needed to be publicized, according to the report.
The task force also found that people were confused about how to use an absentee ballot. “This is a high-stakes problem for enfranchisement, since an incorrectly completed ballot could be subject to challenge and discarded,” the report states. The task force suggested disseminating video tutorials in the five languages most widely used in Westchester.
The report noted that lines were too long in densely populated areas, suggesting the need for more polling places in those communities. They also found that the polling places needed to be reconfigured to allow social distancing of 6 feet for those on line inside the facilities, especially in bad weather.
The report recommends that the BOE communicate with voters as soon as possible about polling sites, but no later than the end of September. The BOE commissioners estimate there will be 200 to 285 polling places on Election Day, instead of the usual 360, and a minimum of 17 early-voting sites. Many sites cannot be used due to the pandemic, including senior facilities, nursing homes and firehouses.
A significant concern is the shortage of trained poll workers, since the typical workers are over age 60, and at high risk if they contract COVID-19. The report recommends more vigorous recruitment of new poll workers and the use of training videos instead of the customary in-person lessons.
The report also addressed criticisms about voting machine security brought up by activists who questioned the county’s decision to buy Dominion ImageCast Evolution (Dominion ICE) optical-scan voting machines to replace aging equipment. The county owns 160 of those machines, which were used during the primary. The machines can either mark ballots through the use of a touch screen or scan hand-marked ballots.
Andrew Appel, a Princeton University professor who studies voting fraud, contends that there is a flaw in machines such as the Dominion ICE that could make them susceptible to hacking. Appel wrote in “Freedom to Tinker,” a Princeton blog, “If the ICE’s software were hacked, the hacked software could make the machine print additional [fraudulent votes] onto hand-marked paper ballots.”
“We never understood why the Board of Elections is so fixated on these machines,” Myra Saul, co-leader of Indivisible Scarsdale, said. If a malfunction or sabotage causes the machine to add marks to a voter’s completed ballot, “then the ballot is meaningless,” Saul explained. “You don’t know whether the marks on the ballot were made before or after the voter marked their vote. It gives you an illusory paper trail that you can never trust in an audit.”
On Aug. 3, the BOL approved $4 million to purchase 280 more Dominion ICE machines and other voting equipment. The machines cost $11,700 each. The BOE requested 400 machines, but the BOL could not muster enough votes for that amount. The machines were earmarked for use only as ballot marking devices.
“We question whether we need machines, because there were 1,400 machines sitting in a warehouse,” Indivisible Scarsdale’s co-leader, Deborah Porder, said referring to non-ICE machines.
County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky said the New York State Board of Elections was responsible for doing “due diligence” on voting machines and for certifying them for use in the state.
“The Dominion Imagecast Evolution is one of two machines currently certified,” she said. “The State BOE certified these machines not once, but twice. The second time, the county and voting advocates asked the State to take a second look at the machines because of the same types of arguments that the advocates are making now. After reexamining the machines, the BOE decided, unanimously, to recertify the machines, and added a customized auditing feature to enhance security.”
Shimsky noted that these machines are not connected to the internet.
