The White Plains Library has compiled a list of local COVID-19 testing sites and the types of testing each location provides. The schedules and availability of testing varies and are subject to change — check a location’s website or call before visiting.
Help the library keep its list up to date — submit information about other testing sites or any changes to the listed sites to the library’s website at whiteplainslibrary.org/2020/12/covid-19-testing-sites/ or email tbaird@whiteplainslibrary.org.
Testing locations, as of Dec. 4, are:
Scarsdale Medical Group, 259 Heathcote Road, Scarsdale, 914-723-8100.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday. Appointment required, physician order required, screening required, restrictions apply. Antibody testing is available. No walk-ins. Appointments must be scheduled. scarsdalemedical.com/location-and-hours.html.
CityMD White Plains Urgent Care, 222 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, 914-401-4282.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rapid testing, PCR testing, serum antibody IgG testing. Walk-ins only. Locations may need to cut the line off earlier than closing time, if demand is heavy. Citymd.com.
CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru, 270 Halstead Ave. #278, Harrison, 866-389-2727.
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Non-rapid testing results in 6-10 days. Appointment required. Screening required. Restrictions apply. Testing available for children 12-plus years old. Drive-thru testing by appointment only; patients must register at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Formation Health Rapid Testing Drive-thru or Walk up, 2975 Westchester Ave., Harrison, 914-688-1288.
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Rapid testing results in 15 minutes. Appointment required. Screening required. formationhealth.com.
Forme Medical Center & Urgent Care Clinic, 7-11 S Broadway, White Plains, 914-723-4900.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Non-rapid testing results in 3 days. Screening required. Antibody testing available. formemedicalcenter.com.
GoHealth Urgent Care — Tarrytown Urgent Care Clinic, 650 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, 914-266-3102.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-closed. Non-rapid testing results in 7-14 days. Screening required. Restrictions apply. Antibody testing available. Schedule a virtual visit or check in online at gohealthuc.com.
Montefiore Medical Center — Tarrytown Outreach Site 1, Drive-thru, 555 South Broadway, Tarrytown, 800-636-6683.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Appointment required. Screening required. Restrictions apply. Must make an appointment by calling NYS COVID-19 Hotline 888-364-3065. No walk-ins allowed. Must remain in the vehicle. coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing.
SOMOS: Little Ones Pediatrics, 280 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 312, White Plains, 914-934-8415.
Wednesday only, 2-5 p.m. by appointment only. Pediatrics patients. Antibody testing. Virtual screening. Drive-thru. Visit website for an assessment and appointment. somostesting.mdland.com/p/covid.
Urgent Care Of Westchester, Drive-thru, 155 White Plains Road, Suite 210, Tarrytown, 914-372-7171.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rapid testing results in 24 hours. Non-rapid testing results in 2-5 days. Appointment required. Screening required. Antibody testing available. Virtual screening is required with onsite providers. Your appointment will be scheduled, bring photo ID, wear a mask, and stay in vehicle. Call front desk upon arrival. They will come out to collect test. urgentcareofny.com
Westchester Medical Center Hospital and drive-thru, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, 914-202-4530.
Monday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Non-rapid testing results in 5 days. Appointment required. Screening required. Restrictions apply. Antibody testing available. Must make an appointment by calling NYS COVID-19 Hotline 888-364-3065. No walk-ins allowed. Must remain in the vehicle. westchestermedicalcenter.org.
Westmed Medical Group, 210 Westchester Ave., White Plains, 914-682-0700.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. COVID-19 testing available for symptomatic patients or patients with direct exposure only. westmedgroup.com.
White Plains Hospital — Emergency Department, White Plains, 914-681-0600.
COVID-19 testing center open 24 hours. Appointment not required. Referral not required. Tests limited to certain patients. Walk-ins allowed.
White Plains VA Clinic, 23 S. Broadway, White Plains, 914-421-1951.
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Appointment required. Referral required. Tests limited to certain patients.
va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/
In addition to the locations above, you can search for other nearby testing sites on the NYS COVID website at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
