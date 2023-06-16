New York State has a new law, effective June 20, requiring all businesses selling gift cards to display a notice at or near where any gift card or gift certificate is displayed or sold to caution consumers about gift card fraud and provide guidance to vulnerable customers if they believe they are being scammed.
Requesting gift cards as payment has become increasingly popular with scammers as funds are nearly impossible to trace. According to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022, nearly 65,000 consumers filed a complaint related to gift card scams, equating to a total loss of $228.3 million.
“With the number of gift card scams on the rise, it’s more important than ever to educate consumers so they know that gift cards should only be used for gifts, not to make payments,” said New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “This new law requiring warning signage where gift cards are displayed or sold will help to reduce the success rate of these scammers and protect consumers’ hard-earned money.”
Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale and Edgemont, said, “Gift cards are an increasingly prevalent way for con artists to steal from people. As soon as someone tells you to pay them with a gift card, you should immediately suspect that it’s a scam. Education at the point of purchase is an effective way of warning people about how gift cards are used by scammers, which led me to author this bill.”
Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Metro New York’s Better Business Bureau, said, “Over the years, we have observed many kinds of fraud where payment by gift card is demanded by the scammers and have even published an investigative study report about this problem. We are gratified to see that New York will now require warning notices to be placed at the point-of-purchase for gift cards; consumers need to be reminded about the potential dangers.”
An example of a gift card scam: A consumer received an email that appeared to be from eBay stating that the consumer needed to call to verify his account. The consumer called and was told that in order to complete the verification, he needed to purchase an eBay gift card and provide the code. The consumer recognized it was a scam and ended the call.
For more guidance to inform and empower New York consumers purchasing gift cards and gift certificates, review the Division of Consumer Protection December 2022 consumer alert, which clearly outlines gift card fee prohibitions and expiration date limitations. Businesses and consumers are encouraged to learn more about available resources on the Division of Consumer Protection’s website, https://on.ny.gov/3P9VlMf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.