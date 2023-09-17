New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 13, urged New Yorkers to get the newer COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Monday, Sept. 11, and to take precautions as COVID-19 cases rise slightly statewide and a new COVID-19 variant is making its way around the world.
The FDA approval for the updated vaccine, which targets COVID-19 omicron subvariants and newer strains, led the way for a panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tuesday, Sept. 12, to recommend the vaccine for people ages 6 months and older who are two months past their last vaccination due to waning immunity. The vaccine would be available this week, the governor said.
According to statewide data as of Sept. 10, the seven-day average for new cases in New York overall and in Westchester County per 100,000 is around 15, with numbers increasing slightly since mid-July. By comparison, New York saw 300 cases per 100,000 in 2021 and about 50 per 100,000 in the second half of 2022, the governor said.
“As we head into the fall and winter months, and once again see an uptick in COVID across the state, I urge all New Yorkers to remember that COVID is a treatable disease, and we now have an updated vaccine that will help reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalization. Remember, it’s about personal protection, personal prevention and personal wellness,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said during the press conference.
Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to get an annual flu shot and to ask their health care providers about the RSV vaccine as well. The first vaccine to protect against RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, was approved by the FDA in May and is now available. RSV is a common respiratory illness that can infect anyone, but most often causes serious illness in infants and very young children, older adults, or those with a weakened immune system or illnesses like heart disease, chronic lung disease and diabetes. Much like other respiratory viruses, RSV infections typically occur during the fall and winter.
With school back in session and the season for flu and other respiratory diseases upon us, how concerned should residents be locally? What steps should people take to lower their risk of illness? Members of the medical community say people should remain cautious, but not worried.
The numbers for positive COVID tests in Westchester are currently running around 10 per 100,000, up from about three per 100,000 in June. For comparison, in January 2023, the Westchester region average rose as high as 560 positives per 100,000. Moreover, a very small percentage of patients who test positive are being admitted for COVID and, of those who are, only about a quarter to a third of them are requiring any in-patient treatment.
The CDC reported in August that it was tracking a new COVID variant called BA.2.86 and is working to better understand its potential impact on public health. In an update Aug. 30, the CDC said, “We don’t know how well this variant spreads, but we know that it spreads in the same way as other variants.” A week later, on Sept. 8, the CDC stated: “Early research data from multiple labs are reassuring and show that existing antibodies work against the new BA.2.86 variant. These data are also encouraging because of what it may mean for the effectiveness of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine.”
To date, the variant has been identified in at least nine states and some other countries in samples from people or wastewater.
However, the CDC said the current increases in cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are likely being driven by infections with XBB lineage viruses, not the new BA.2.86 variant. Federal health officials are currently studying the new variant in the laboratory to help understand how the immune system may interact with the virus, but said there is currently no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness, though that assessment could change as additional scientific data are developed. Based on current information, the CDC said existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID continue to be effective with this variant.
The CDC also stated that the updated COVID vaccine, which will be available later this week, would likely be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization. The latest shot will target the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, but should protect against other current subvariants. Moderna claims its new vaccine is effective against the newly emerged B.2.86 variant, unofficially dubbed “Pirola.” “Taken together with our previously (other) variants, these data confirm that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the fall vaccination season,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in a statement.
Medical practitioners recommend that anybody at high risk should get vaccinated, and that being age 75 and up is itself a risk factor. Further, they caution people to speak to their care providers rather than rely on whatever they hear or read online.
On Aug. 29, Hochul announced new steps the state is taking to protect individuals from COVID-19 following reports of the new variant and after hospitalizations in New York increased over the summer. She said her administration would continue to monitor the situation, share information on the new boosters when it becomes available and continue to make N-95 masks available statewide.
In her announcement last week, Hochul said all individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately get tested. If a test is positive, consult a health care provider about treatment, as it’s important to begin treatment soon after the onset of symptoms to ensure the utmost effectiveness. Those with COVID-19 should follow CDC guidance to avoid transmitting it to others, including isolating for five days after the onset of symptoms, as well as masking and avoiding contact with those who may be at higher risk of negative outcomes.
As students returned to school last week, Hochul announced that New York state is making COVID-19 rapid test kits and masks available to school districts and boards of Cooperative Educational Services by request.
The state health department also recently contacted nursing home providers statewide to alert them to the increase in COVID-19 infections reported over the past several weeks, and to remind facilities of measures that can be taken to help reduce transmission among vulnerable populations.
— Jeff Morris contributed to this article.
