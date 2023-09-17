New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 13, urged New Yorkers to get the newer COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Monday, Sept. 11, and to take precautions as COVID-19 cases rise slightly statewide and a new COVID-19 variant is making its way around the world.  

The FDA approval for the updated vaccine, which targets COVID-19 omicron subvariants and newer strains, led the way for a panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tuesday, Sept. 12, to recommend the vaccine for people ages 6 months and older who are two months past their last vaccination due to waning immunity. The vaccine would be available this week, the governor said.

