Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed a sweeping package of voting reforms affecting absentee ballots, polling places and election districts into law July 16.
“During the past 16 months, numerous obstacles thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic imperiled one of our most basic and vital rights — the right to vote,” the governor said. “This sweeping, comprehensive package of legislation will make it easier for voters, candidates and boards of elections to perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running.”
The legislation affects the following procedures:
Absentee ballots: Voters can now request absentee ballots electronically or by letter; signed applications will no longer be required. Mailed applications for absentee ballots must be received by the board of elections no later than the 15th day before the day of an election. Ballots postmarked by Election Day will henceforth be considered timely.
Polling places and election districts: The law requires boards of elections to post information about changes in polling places, including addresses, on the day of the election or the first day of early voting before polls open.
Election district enrollment will increase from 1,150 to 2,000. The previous number was based on the limitations of old lever voting machines, which could only handle 1,000 votes per election. Optical scanners can read and hold up to approximately 4,000 ballots per election. This legislation also provides for additional county party committee representation to accommodate an increase in the size of election districts.
Candidates: The new law allows candidates who have lost primaries to be removed from ballots as candidates for different parties. New York’s electoral laws allow candidates to run on multiple party lines, but it was extremely difficult to decline a nomination prior to the signing of this legislation, resulting in some people voting for people who were not actually running.
“This set of election reforms will expand access to the ballot and streamline the election process in New York,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale. “Allowing voters to request absentee ballots electronically is one of the most important advancements as well as signage if there is a polling place change. These new laws will help guarantee that every eligible voter retains their right to vote in every election.”
Alissa Baum, president of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, agreed. “The LWVS applauds the efforts of the New York State Legislature and the governor to make voting easier for the citizens of New York … We encourage every citizen to take advantage of these voting reforms by participating in all elections — national, state, local and school district. You have the right to vote every year, in every election, not just every four years. Please visit our website (www.lwvs.org) for up-to-date election information.”
Senator Michael Gianaris (District 12, Queens) said, “At a time when voting rights are under attack in other states, New York is doing the right thing by making it easier to vote, not harder.”
