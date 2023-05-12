The new state budget for fiscal year 2024, estimated to total $229 billion, was finally signed into law Wednesday, May 3, after being passed by the state Legislature, a month after it was originally due. Since a “conceptual agreement” between Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was announced on April 27, details have been slowly emerging about what was, and was not, included as a result of the extended negotiations.
Chief among the items missing from the budget is the New York Housing Compact that had been a key policy goal presented by Gov. Hochul in January. That plan, which called for building 800,000 new units of housing in the next decade, ran into trouble early on, as numerous officials — including Assembly Member Amy Paulin and many town supervisors and legislators in Westchester — objected to major provisions that would have overridden local zoning and imposed penalties if housing growth goals were not met.
Senate and Assembly Democrats said they agreed a housing plan was needed to address the chronic state shortfall, but they pushed unsuccessfully for an incentive-based program. On April 18, Gov. Hochul announced that the Legislature remained opposed to “core elements” of her plan, including the housing growth targets, and essentially scrapped the proposal. Whether her plan will reemerge in some form as a legislative effort remains to be seen, but many pundits regard it as a dead issue politically.
Importantly, the budget includes $34 billion in total school aid, which, as chair of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Shelley Mayer had previously said makes it “a very good budget on education.” Education funding reportedly has been one of the least contentious areas of negotiations. Included is $24 billion to complete the phase-in of the Foundation Aid formula, with the enacted budget including a $2.6 billion increase to fully fund Foundation Aid for the first time since the formula was created in 2007. Foundation aid is a formula created to ensure that all students receive a “sound basic education.”
The total amount of school aid in the state budget rose from $31.5 billion last year. This is the third year of historic increases in state aid to local schools, helping to ensure a quality education regardless of zip code. Several legislators lauded Sen. Mayer for her work on the Senate Education Committee on behalf of the state’s students and educators.
Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, also fought for many years to fully fund Foundation Aid. “After a long fight, I’m so proud that we have made this historic investment in education for all of the districts,” she said. This year Scarsdale, which had previously achieved full Foundation Aid funding, received a 3% funding increase. Edgemont, which had not previously received full foundation aid funding, received a 39% increase “as they had a lot to make up,” Paulin said, adding, “I’m so thrilled that both of these districts are now fully funded.
Also in the approved budget is $99.6 million in aid to public libraries, $1 million in funding to revive the state Summer School for the Arts program for high school students, as well as $176,000 to ensure that every library system receives a minimum of $6,000 for summer reading programs.
Mayer, who represents District 37, which includes Scarsdale, noted the adopted budget builds on prior work and makes significant progress in efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment, with the passage of the All-Electric Buildings Act, to prohibit the installation of fossil-fuel equipment and building systems starting Dec. 31, 2025 in new buildings of seven stories or less, and starting Dec. 31, 2028 in all new buildings regardless of size or building type.
The budget supports improvements in the Climate Cap-and-Invest Program, and enacts the Build Public Renewables Act to empower the New York Power Authority to direct, plan, build and operate renewable energy projects.
Noting that the budget includes $400 million for capital projects that protect the environment and enhance communities, and includes $500 million for the Clean Water and Infrastructure Act, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote in an email to the Inquirer that the town will apply for funds to address flooding issues at Troublesome Brook, the four corners in Hartsdale, Central Avenue and East Hartsdale Avenue.
He added: “It’s my hope that New York State will also repave some of the state-owned roads that they own, which are in horrible shape,” he said, citing Central Avenue as an example. “It’s a mess, lots of potholes. Part of the reason is Con Edison’s underground gas work. Other state-owned roads like Knollwood Road, parts of Dobbs Ferry Road are also in bad shape.”
Feiner noted that Sen. Stewart-Cousins was instrumental in getting money put in the budget for a study of the financial impact incorporation would have on both Edgemont and Greenburgh. “There are many unanswered questions [about the impact of the possible incorporation of Edgemont],” he said. “An impartial analysis by a respected independent organization that has not been involved in this issue would be very helpful.”
Stewart-Cousins’ office confirmed there are funds for a study and said she is “eager to have that study commence as soon as possible.”
Feiner also said he intends to ask the town to explore whether Greenburgh might be eligible for state grants for youth programs and mental health initiatives as well.
In the governor’s recap of the budget, Hochul highlighted initiatives to improve public safety by providing judges greater discretion to set bail for serious crimes; investing $347 million in evidence-based gun violence prevention initiatives, $170 million to support the implementation of discovery reform for prosecutors and defenders, $92 million in aid for prosecution and defense funding across the state, and more than $66 million to increase the number of state police academy classes and number of troopers dedicated to addressing serious crime.
The revision eliminates the “least restrictive means” standard and allows judges to consider “the kind and degree of control necessary to ensure return to court” for select nonviolent misdemeanors and felonies, according to Paulin.
“This revision is aimed at addressing cases involving repeat offenders and serious crimes. While the entirety of the crime increase in 2020 and 2021 can’t be laid at the feet of the State’s bail reform changes passed in 2019, I do believe that it did have an effect,” she wrote in an email message. “My constituents are justifiably concerned about public safety, and I’m pleased the State has taken this important step to increase safety for New Yorkers.”
The state is also investing $1 billion in mental health, which Gov. Hochul called “the largest investment in comprehensive mental health care in a generation,” and transforming the continuum of care by increasing in-patient psychiatric treatment capacity, dramatically expanding outpatient services and boosting insurance coverage. And Hochul said the budget would support New Yorkers with disabilities by expanding the Medicaid Buy-In Program for working people with disabilities, funding and reinvigorating the Interagency Coordinating Council for Services to Persons who are Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing, and increasing the number of civil service positions to grow the representation of those with disabilities in the state workforce.
Not everyone was as enthusiastic about the budget. The president of the New York State Association of Counties, Michael Zurlo, released a statement May 3 expressing disappointment because, he said, the budget undermines counties’ ability to control the growth of property taxes by pocketing federal Medicaid funding that has historically been shared with counties. “These funds were championed by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and earmarked for local government taxpayers,” said Zurlo. He said it would increase Medicaid costs for property taxpayers by hundreds of millions of dollars per year, plus a one-time loss of $1.6 billion of previously owed Medicaid savings that the state has decided to withhold indefinitely. He did, however, commend the legislature for securing an agreement to phase out the funding over several years, rather than immediately shifting these costs to local taxpayers.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
