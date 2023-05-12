The new state budget for fiscal year 2024, estimated to total $229 billion, was finally signed into law Wednesday, May 3, after being passed by the state Legislature, a month after it was originally due. Since a “conceptual agreement” between Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was announced on April 27, details have been slowly emerging about what was, and was not, included as a result of the extended negotiations.

Chief among the items missing from the budget is the New York Housing Compact that had been a key policy goal presented by Gov. Hochul in January. That plan, which called for building 800,000 new units of housing in the next decade, ran into trouble early on, as numerous officials — including Assembly Member Amy Paulin and many town supervisors and legislators in Westchester — objected to major provisions that would have overridden local zoning and imposed penalties if housing growth goals were not met.

