Assembly member Amy Paulin and Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick were joined July 15 by state, county and local government officials, child health advocates and providers, and good government advocates to discuss the millions in savings to taxpayers and huge improvements to Early Intervention (EI) children’s services created by their bill A5339/S5560A, which passed the New York State Legislature June 10. The bill awaits Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.
“Early Intervention Programs have been shown to significantly improve the lives and future prognosis of babies and toddlers with developmental delays,” said Paulin. “This legislation is a massive step forward in reforming and strengthening the state’s Early Intervention program so that more children can get the help they need, when they need it. It will ensure that commercial health insurers contribute their fair share to the program, will assure good stewardship of state and local tax dollars and, most importantly, will allow Early Intervention providers to focus on the critical services they provide to children and families.”
Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick said, “Early Intervention services provide life-changing help to children under 3 years old, but far too often parents face lengthy delays in getting these critical services for their kids. These delays are caused by the current dysfunctional system of paying providers, and we have a responsibility to solve it. Our bill will save counties around the state $28 million while creating a reliable fund for early intervention service providers, funded by the health insurance industry. This is a critical step in ensuring that children receive the care that they need as soon as possible.”
The bill increases funding for EI services and streamlines the reimbursement process to providers. The current system has caused extensive delays in reimbursements to providers, leading many to shut their doors and causing a lack of available providers throughout the state.
Under current law, when an EI provider renders services, it must bill the insurance company first. In recent years, private insurers have only paid approximately $12 million out of $80 million in EI claims, rejecting approximately 85% of claims.
In New York State, EI services are guaranteed for children under the age of 3 by state law, so any claims unpaid by insurance companies are ultimately paid by New York State and local counties, which split the cost.
This process can take weeks, months, or even years to sort out, and often means that providers do not receive reimbursement in a timely manner. This also results in counties and municipalities footing the bill for tens of millions of dollars in services that are ultimately paid for by the local taxpayer.
This bill puts Early Intervention services into the category of “Covered Lives,” which is an existing mechanism under NYS law that requires health Insurance companies to direct money into a fund for specific health care programs. The bill creates a $40 million Covered Lives fund specifically for EI services, and alters the way providers are reimbursed. Instead of sending claims to insurance companies, bills for EI services would be sent directly to the state for payment out of this fund. This not only makes it easier and quicker for providers to get reimbursed, but it also shifts the costs of EI services to health insurance companies, saving counties, New York State and taxpayers millions.
“Early Intervention fundamentally changes the trajectory of a child’s life for the better,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Thanks to Assemblywoman Paulin and Senator Reichlin-Melnick’s leadership, this law would provide additional funding for these life-changing services. When we know a program works, it should be a no-brainer to increase its capacity — our children’s lives are too important.”
— Submitted
