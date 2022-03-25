Gov. Kathy Hochul has renewed the executive order making exceptions to the state’s Open Meetings Law, allowing meetings to be held via videoconference. The law was to have expired at midnight on March 15, but has now been extended until April 15.
In an order issued March 16, Hochul said New York continues to experience COVID-19 transmission, with the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions remaining at more than 100 new admissions a day. She noted the omicron variant is known to be highly transmissible, that additional doses of vaccines are needed for optimal protection and enumerated other steps the state must take to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.
Hochul continued the state disaster emergency as set forth in Executive Order 11 and continued the suspensions and modifications of law contained in the order, as well as three related subsequent orders, through April 15. These include modifications to the Open Meetings Law.
Village Manager Rob Cole said even if the extension does expire next month, Scarsdale Village Board meetings will continue to be conducted as hybrid meetings, so that members of the public may participate either in person or virtually via Zoom.
“The Scarsdale Village Board and staff are committed to supporting hybrid meetings now and into the future — beyond April 15,” Cole wrote in an email to the Inquirer.
“Although the Governor’s order allows us to continue meetings that are 100% virtual, but that is not our plan — the Village Board continues to meet in person with Zoom participation enabled, which does not require special authority from the Governor.”
Scarsdale Village Court continues to convene in person.
Scarsdale Village clerk’s office will make it clear in the public notices of meetings where they are being held and how to access via the Zoom option.
Scarsdale School Board meetings also will continue with in-person and remote options through April 15, with hybrid access for the community after that date. In an email to the Inquirer, board president Karen Ceske wrote: “Gov. Hochul’s renewed executive order, which makes exceptions to the state’s Open Meetings Law, allows school boards to hold meetings remotely through April 15, provided the public has the ability to view or listen to those meetings. Scarsdale School Board meetings are currently being held in person with the exception of a few recent special meetings/executive sessions that have taken place via Zoom.
“If the executive order is not extended beyond April 15, the board will be required to meet in person for all meetings. Hybrid access for the public will continue regardless of whether this law is extended beyond April 15 because meetings are livestreamed and recorded and the board recently amended Policy 1230 to allow for both in-person and remote public participation.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
