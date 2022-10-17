New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new state actions Sept. 22 to prepare New Yorkers for rising global energy costs and supply issues expected this winter.

At Hochul’s direction, Public Service Commission chair Rory M. Christian sent letters to chief executive officers of New York State’s largest utility companies, urging measures to mitigate the anticipated extreme commodity price increases over the winter and enhanced customer communications. Hochul also directed state agencies to convene fuel providers across the state to ensure adequate heating fuels are available this winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.