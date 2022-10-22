As catalytic converter thefts and auto thefts have skyrocketed across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new actions Oct. 17 to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.”
The governor also signed legislation (S.9428/A.1940-E) to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processers.
Catalytic converters are a key piece of a vehicle’s exhaust system, breaking down pollutants like smog that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Theft of catalytic converters is costly to auto dealers as well as the driving public. It can cost a dealer $2,000 to $3,000 to replace a stolen converter in order to fix damage to a vehicle’s undercarriage, fuel line and electric lines in the process of a theft.
Interagency cooperation and enforcement are key to addressing this statewide issue. New York State Police and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will partner with local, state and federal law enforcement to increase investigations and crackdowns in high-theft areas. These investigations often involve organized theft operations that cross state lines.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks crimes reported to insurance companies, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts increased from roughly 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — an increase of more than 1200% from 2019.
The new anti-theft bill requires that catalytic converters be added to the list of component parts that have to be reported every 60 days by businesses, such as scrap metal dealers, scrap processors and others, and itinerant dealers, that buy car parts. Failing to maintain or produce those records upon request is a Class A misdemeanor and could include monetary penalties of up to double the amount made in taking in allegedly stolen converter components. In addition, new motor vehicle dealers and other qualified dealers will be required to stock catalytic converter etching kits to put a unique serial number on the components so that they can be tracked back if they are stolen. Those kits will be provided at no more than the cost of the kit itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.