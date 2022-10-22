As catalytic converter thefts and auto thefts have skyrocketed across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new actions Oct. 17 to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.”

The governor also signed legislation (S.9428/A.1940-E) to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processers.

