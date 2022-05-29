Assembly member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) is sponsoring a birth control access bill in Albany that would give pharmacists an expanded ability to provide birth control in New York.
Reproductive freedoms are the focus of fervent debate, considering the implications of the leaked draft of a possible Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade. If the court overturns the landmark decision, which protects a woman’s reproductive choice, it will be critical to ensure women have easy access to inexpensive birth control in New York, according to Paulin.
New York prides itself on laws protecting reproductive rights, having codified Roe v. Wade into state law in 2019, but access to contraceptives is just as important.
Passing the Birth Control Access Act in New York State gives pharmacists an expanded ability to offer birth control and increases access for everyone. Data from a 2019 study of four states revealed that those who visit pharmacies for birth control are generally younger, less educated and more likely to be uninsured than women who get birth control from clinics or doctors. In Washington state alone, for example, more than 3 million patients got contraception from pharmacists, according to data from the National Institutes of Health.
By allowing a doctor or nurse practitioner to prescribe a nonpatient-specific regimen that would in turn allow a pharmacist to more easily dispense contraception, the act will support low-income communities, people with busy schedules, and those with limited transportation since most Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, and clinical appointments would be unnecessary. Countless medical professionals, including the national American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, already support the act.
More than 1 million women in New York live in contraceptive deserts to the point where the number of birth control providers per New Yorker lines up with the data from states like Texas and Mississippi; 24 states have already allowed pharmacists to dispense birth control in this manner, and New York should follow suit to live up to its reputation, according to the bill’s sponsors.
“The Supreme Court is on the cusp of taking the country backwards into dark days for women’s reproductive rights,” Paulin stated in a press release May 25. “In light of this, it’s even more important that we pass the Birth Control Access Act in New York State to give pharmacists an expanded ability to provide birth control. When we expand access to contraception, women gain control over their reproductive health, family planning, education, careers and lives.”
