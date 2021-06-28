REGION — Several bills that Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, sponsored in Albany passed earlier this month.
Good government
Open government legislation sponsored by Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) and State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan(D-North Hills) included two bills (A.1228A/S.1150A and A.1108A/S.4704A) to ensure that meeting documents are made available to the public prior to a public meeting and ensure that minutes from public meetings are posted online in a timely fashion.
A recent study by the New York Coalition for Open Government found that many local governments across New York State fail to live up to the spirit of the state’s Open Meetings Law by restricting citizens’ right to access information from public institutions. Notably, the study found that 20% of the local governments surveyed failed to post their full meeting documents online for the public to see before their meeting, and 70% failed to post minutes from their meetings in a timely fashion.
“We must remove all barriers so the public can better understand the actions and decisions made by their local government,” Paulin said. “The technology exists to post public meeting documents easily and in a timely way. By providing more transparency we build trust and allow meaningful public participation. We all benefit from better governance, and the public can offer insightful views and steer processes in a positive way.”
Senate sponsor Kaplan said, “Weaknesses in the state’s Open Meetings Law allow far too many municipalities to hold public meetings in the shadows, refusing to do the right thing because true transparency isn’t required of them in the law. Since these local governments have chosen not to step up and make their proceedings open and transparent, we have a responsibility to tighten up the law and bring them into the light.”
Robocalls
The New York Legislature passed two bills, sponsored by Paulin in the Assembly and Sens. Todd Kaminsky and Jeremy Cooney, to stop the daily nuisance of spam robocalls. “These bills are a significant step in ending the current and escalating scourge of robocalls,” said Paulin. “At the same time, they will help protect consumers from fraudulent and costly robocall schemes.”
One (A585a/S4281a) requires telecommunication companies to authenticate calls using STIR/SHAKEN technology in order to crack down on spam robocalls. The measure will prevent nuisance callers from using technology to “spoof” their identity with a fake, invalid number, while also making it easier for authorities to trace illegal calls back to their source.
The other (A268a/S6267a) requires telecommunication providers to block calls coming from numbers that are not valid North American numbering plan numbers, numbers that are valid but are not allocated to a provider, and valid numbers that are allocated to a provider but are unused. The bill also requires providers to block calls when the subscriber assigned to a number has requested that calls purporting to originate from a number be blocked because the number is only used for inbound calls.
Robocalls present a significant nuisance for New Yorkers on a daily basis and are the top consumer complaint received by the Federal Communications Commission. Year over year the issue has worsened exponentially, and figures indicate that the problem will only continue to worsen unless preventive measures are implemented to combat it. Requiring telecommunication providers to block these calls will afford much needed safeguards to decrease the number of unwanted robocalls New Yorkers receive.
“Robocalls are a daily annoyance,” said Paulin. “No one wants to answer the phone anymore. You can’t even trust calls from local numbers. This bill is a critical step towards ending this nuisance by requiring that providers use technology that impedes the ability of spam callers to spoof local, genuine-looking numbers. Enough is enough of this telephone harassment.”
Extreme risk protection
With Sen. Pete Harckham, Paulin sponsored a “red flag” bill that requires mental health facilities to provide information on how to seek extreme risk protection orders for patients upon their discharge or conditional release that was approved today by the State Senate.
The bill stemmed from a harrowing experience that happened to a Bronxville family where the mother was released from a mental facility, was able to purchase a gun, and committed suicide. The bill ensures that a protection order can be issued in this type of circumstance, and conceivably prevent similar tragedies in the future.
“Gun violence and their ensuing tragedies cannot continue to be par for the course in this country,” said Paulin. “New York’s Red Flag Law was an important step forward by allowing courts to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people believed to pose a danger to themselves or others. This bill furthers that law, providing that prior to a patient’s discharge or conditional release from a mental health facility, they and their representative automatically receive materials informing them of New York’s Red Flag Law. It’s essential that patients and their families are made aware of the options available to ensure the safety of others and their loved ones.”
“An extreme risk protection order is a commonsense safeguard, and once residents have information about the value of attaining them for loved ones and others, we will save countless lives in the years to come,” said Harckham.
The new legislation will amend the state’s Mental Hygiene Law to ensure that when a patient leaves a mental health facility following treatment, patients and their authorized representatives who have been involved with their medical care will automatically receive materials informing them of the Red Flag Law.
Enacted two years ago in New York, the Red Flag Law, also known as the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law, prevents individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.
This law was put into effect with the hopes of preventing mass shootings, domestic incidents and suicides, among other tragedies, all of which have continued to devastate our country.
But two years ago, right after the Red Flag Law was put in place, a Westchester woman voluntarily checked herself into a mental health facility, and after being discharged she purchased a hand gun and committed suicide. After the woman’s death, her husband contacted local officials not understanding why his wife was able to purchase a firearm in the first place, having been recently hospitalized.
Sadly, this woman’s family had no previous knowledge of the Red Flag Law. Her husband later stated that if he had known about Extreme Risk Protection Orders, he would have tried to secure an order for his wife.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.