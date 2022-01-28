In light of the recent increase in incidents occurring over the telephone, where the caller attempts to fraudulently obtain money from victims using several different “phone scams,” the Scarsdale Police issued the following alert and information Jan. 26 to prevent people from becoming victimized.
Grandchild In Jail — In this scam, the caller will claim to be a friend or relative that got into trouble or was involved in an accident and needs money to get out of jail. In some cases, the scammer will tell the victim he or she is a police officer or a lawyer and the grandchild has been arrested and needs to have money sent for bail.
The scammer will require that a Western Union MoneyGram be sent, a Green Dot Money Card or similar prepaid card be purchased and the card number provided to the scammer, or that he or she will make arrangements for the cash money to be picked up.
IRS Tax Warrant — In this scam, the caller will claim to be an agent or police officer from the Internal Revenue Service calling about a past due tax balance that is owed. The caller will tell the victim that unless the debt is paid immediately, a team will arrive at the victim’s house and immediately arrest the victim. The scammer will also request that the “tax debt” be paid with a Western Union MoneyGram, Green Dot Money Card or similar prepaid card.
These scams can be reported to the IRS at https://bit.ly/3AIi09e.
Con Ed Scam — In this scam, the caller will claim to be a representative from Con Edison claiming that a bill is past due and that the power will be turned off unless payment is immediately made. The scammer will demand that the fine be paid using an Apple Gift Card, Western Union MoneyGram or Green Dot Money Card.
The public should be aware that all of the above telephone scams have been occurring frequently, and that the scammers are very good at frightening their victims into compliance. No government agency will ever ask you to pay a fine using a Western Union Money Gram, Green Dot Money Card or similar prepaid card. Should you receive any of these types of calls, advise the caller you are notifying your local police department and hang up.
Never respond to any telephone or internet request for money without first speaking to a trusted friend, relative or your local police department.
Visit the Scarsdale police at 50 Tompkins Road, Scarsdale, or call 914-722-1200.
