Working for a global refugee agency can be equal parts rewarding and frustrating. While a noble line of work, it comes with the pitfall of not being able to help everyone.
“It’s frustrating there are so many refugees in the world and we’re not able to take care of more of them,” 1980 Edgemont High School graduate Bill Swersey said. “Instead of seeing the number of refugees going down, we’re seeing that going up.”
As the vice president of communications for HIAS — formerly known as Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society — for the last six years, Swersey, a former journalist who has worked for several nonprofits, has been near the front lines of resettlement advocacy and placement during refugee crises from Syria to Afghanistan over the last six years.
In the case of many of the refugees from Afghanistan that HIAS has been advocating evacuation for over the years, they are eligible for Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) for having worked with the military and government.
“We have been advocating, putting political pressure on the government to put resources to get as many people as possible,” Swersey said. “The last few weeks have been really frustrating because we know we can help people if they can get here. The way that country collapsed like a house of cards was painful to watch. We all feared people would get left behind and it looks like that’s happening. As much as it’s been amazing that we got more than 100,000 people out in a week and a half — that’s incredible — but a lot of this probably could have been avoided.
“I believe it will continue now that we’ve left. There are other ways to get out and there are a lot of people who want to get out who will continue to try. We are here for them. If the country will accept them, we will help resettle them.”
Since the SIV eligible refugees have worked largely with the military as translators and cleaners and providing logistical help, they are often already somewhat in tune with the West. “They kind of know something about America already and many of them speak pretty good English, so they have an advantage over people who come here who have no English or very little familiarity of how our society works,” Swersey said.
That doesn’t mean the adjustment period is easy and that there aren’t major culture shocks and general societal obstacles to overcome. They may be used to cash-based spending or women may not be used to doing certain things or doing them alone, so they have to be eased into not only new surroundings, but new ways of life.
“Coming here can be great for the women, but it can be challenging for the families because it can upset the dynamic of the family, so we help with that,” Swersey said.
Overall the refugees are “resilient” and “motivated,” despite those in their 30s and older often having to start from square one in the job market. They may have been doctors, but aren’t certified here; may have run a business, but don’t have the capital for that here; or may have a skill that isn’t going to get high-level employment right away.
“In a couple of years they might be able to start a business or learn a new trade or maybe find a way to do what they used to do,” Swersey said, adding, “The children become ‘American’ in six months to a year and they often help their parents navigate the culture because it’s easy for them.”
Having met many refugees over the years, Swersey has an extra special appreciation for their sacrifices and their needs.
“I’ve often said if people could meet a refugee and talk to them for five minutes — whether it was somebody who fled the civil war in Syria or a gay refugee who left Uganda because there was a death sentence on their head or somebody in another country who spoke out politically and was threatened — if you get down to the human individual level I think it’s very easy to understand,” Swersey said. “People see images of lots of people trying to cross a border and it scares them.”
Westchester has been a haven for refugees for many years, with many local organizations doing their part to help in the process.
“There is a history of resettling people in Westchester,” Swersey said. “The housing is expensive, as everybody knows, and the cost of living is high, but my organization has worked with a lot of folks in Westchester over the last five years or so ... and a lot of families have been resettled. There’s a lot of desire to do this. We’ve worked with a lot of synagogues and other groups who volunteered. I hope we will be able to continue because in Westchester the people are generous and want to help.”
Other ways to help is by donating money to these organizations or by providing services such as legal services or reaching out to elected officials to be an advocate.
“There’s a lot of advocacy work,” Swersey said. “We want to make sure elected officials make this a priority. Before President Trump we always set an example for the world by taking in refugees even though we didn’t take in as many as there were, but we took in more than most countries and that sets an example, especially for the other countries that look to us. If we stop taking in refugees they say, ‘Why should we take in refugees?’ and then the refugees really get screwed.”
HIAS was founded in New York City in 1881 focused on helping Jewish people flee pogroms overseas. The organization never stopped, but over the years helped non-Jews, too, one of the first major resettlements being in 1975 when the State Department asked HIAS to help 3,600 Vietnamese, Cambodians and Laotians after Saigon fell. In the early 2000s, that work to help non-Jews became a mission for HIAS, which hasn’t wavered despite the challenges. More than 4.5 million refugees have been resettled over the years, including Swersey’s great-grandparents.
“There aren’t very many Jewish refugees in the world right now and so most of our work is with non-Jewish refugees,” Swersey said. “Over the years we saw we were good at working with refugees and helping them, so the United States government and other governments asked us to work with different populations.”
HIAS is 1 of 9 agencies that works with the State Department’s U.S. Refugee Admissions Program doing resettlement, and also works on the Mexican border offering legal counsel to those seeking asylum. In more than a dozen other countries around the world, HIAS plays different roles.
“If people have a legitimate claim we want to help them access their rights,” Swersey said.
