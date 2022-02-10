After opening and dissecting her latest Con Edison gas and electric bill for December/January, 52-year Heathcote resident Susan Levine “had to sit down.” After the initial shock at the overall increase she started dissecting the bill, seeing itemized increases of upward of 50% compared to her previous November/December bill in addition to additional costs for more usage during colder weeks.
“I’ve been with Con Edison since we moved in here and this was a real shock,” Levine said, adding, “This particular bill is the first time that I ever questioned my Con Edison bill in 50 years.”
She started calling friends and neighbors and found out that they had not read “the fine print” as she had. One neighbor was floored by an increase from $600 to $1,100 from one month to the next, while another had already gone around his house turning down the heat and shutting off the lights.
“A lot of my neighbors don’t read the fine print,” Levine said. “It’s tiny little letters. They don’t bother to see it’s the rates that went up, not the usage.”
Levine’s electric bill for her 1,700-square-foot house went from $80 to $112 in one month, while her gas bill went from $313 to $468. She understands that there was “some increase in usage” due to colder temperatures, but still not enough to cause such a hike. While she understands rates fluctuate — seemingly up, never down — and she knows Con Ed has applied to New York State’s Public Service Commission for large increases of 11.2% for electricity and 18.2% for natural gas in 2023, she can’t fathom how the recent changes could happen without warning or notification. She’s not looking forward to her next bill, which she wonders if it might reflect even more increases.
Levine is thankful she has a Level Billing Plan with Con Ed. This year she’s paying $292 each month based on her previous average usage, and in August she either gets a bill for the balance due, or a credit.
“That makes it easier to bear what just happened because at least I don’t have to pay $500 this month for Con Ed,” she said. “I still pay my $292. A lot of people don’t know about the level billing plan, but they should.”
Despite the “upsetting” situation, Levine thinks nothing can be done about the current charges. But she did write to Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron to alert her to spread the word that it’s fees, not usage creating the massive bills.
Late Thursday evening, Feb. 10, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer sent a joint letter to both Con Ed and the PSC “demanding that recent rate increases be suspended and other measures be taken to mitigate the impact of the dramatic jump seen in Con Edison ratepayers’ bills,” according to a press release.
“We have grave concerns about the financial shock these high costs will have for our constituents and others across New York State,” they wrote in their letter. “The rise in charges will result in serious challenges for many New Yorkers, particularly those already struggling to make ends meet.”
According to the press release, some Con Ed customers have seen their rates more than double between December 2021 and January 2022 between “recent spikes in energy prices” and a “planned rate increase” the Public Services Commission approved. Both Stewart-Cousins, who serves the 35th Senate District including a significant portion of Yonkers, the town of Greenburgh, Scarsdale, and parts of White Plains and New Rochelle, and Mayer, who represents the 37th District, “had opposed the planned rate increase” back in 2019.
The senators said the “situation is unacceptable” and requested “immediate action to provide relief” for customers.
The senators suggested a three-part plan, in addition to a “serious reevaluation status quo and the development of improved strategies for staving off future disasters such as this”:
1. Pursuing all available options to suspend the rate increase and take such other actions as would mitigate the effects on ratepayers, including flattening out expenses through penalty-free payment delays for all ratepayers.
2. Investigating and providing information on what hedging protection Con Edison pursued to alleviate the effect of energy price jumps of this magnitude, and whether more could have been done and still can be done to reduce fluctuations in energy prices.
3. Affirmatively reaching out to all ratepayers to explicitly communicate the details of this situation and what relief is available so that they have more clarity about how this situation arose and what is being done to help them.
“New Yorkers cannot endure these excessive energy costs,” they wrote. “Furthermore, we do not accept the proposition that the financial distress experienced by our constituents is purely the result of market fluctuations and therefore out of the hands of the Public Service Commission and Con Edison. Both the Public Service Commission and Con Edison have a responsibility to ratepayers, and such dramatic and unexpected cost increases demand action on your part in order to fulfill that responsibility.”
Over the past decade, Phyllis Finkelstein has done many Con Ed-suggested energy efficiency and cost-saving projects on her 1904 3,200-square-foot Greenacres house that she and her husband have lived in since 1975.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic she used Con Ed’s Sealed program, which is essentially a loan to help insulate your house that gets paid out of your bill for 20 years and could actually cost you more than the actual project. Upon realizing that, Finkelstein opted to just pay the full amount and even though her house is cozier as a result and offers some increased value to the house, she said she’s not seeing any energy savings to her bill despite the project being “expensive.” She had a similar situation after switching to natural gas about eight years ago, which included a new boiler and hot water heater and removal of a leaking oil tank that was thankfully insured.
“Now with all the money we’ve spent to keep the house warmer and to take advantage of this oil to gas thing, our bills are even higher than they were,” Finkelstein said. “The thermostat is kept at 69 degrees. It’s in a strange place, so many of the rooms that are not near the thermostat are considerably cooler.
“We’re wearing three layers. My husband’s chronically ill and home all the time and the guy is dressed in fleece from Costco. Even with all that, it’s cold.”
Looking at her January Con Ed bill from 2021, Finkelstein paid $914.49. Last month it cost $1,013.41.
“We would have done better if we stuck to oil, if we had put in a new oil burner along with the insulation,” Finkelstein said, noting that there is a moratorium on new gas lines (announced back in January 2019). “With all we ended up spending, I feel like Con Ed has tricked us into paying for the infrastructure by getting more people to use gas. And with having gas, their charges escalate along with the increase in gas prices, and bingo — now they’re asking for a two-digit increase in rates for next year.”
She said she didn’t bother to call Con Ed. “There’s nothing to talk to them about,” she said. “You can’t complain about this. This is a monopoly.”
“We pay the highest rates in the country and we get the worst service when we have storms,” Finkelstein said. “We’re at the mercy of a company that does nothing to make things better for consumers. Then they want us to pay for more of it and where are their profits going?
“It was a good thing we did [the insulation] … in terms of comfort level and I can only imagine what our bills would be now if we hadn’t done it. But I feel like we were being set up.”
Con Ed has 3.5 million electricity customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers, including residential and commercial properties. Con Ed Public Affairs Manager Allan Drury said the cost of natural gas has gone up 19.2% from last winter, mostly on the supply side, which in turn drives up the price of electricity. The energy Con Ed supplies is largely purchased from other parties and, according to Drury, provided at cost, which can be “volatile,” to consumers. Con Ed makes its profit from the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) charge.
Drury provided the following statement: “The changes in customer bills are mainly due to the supply cost of the energy commodity. Natural gas is a driver of electricity costs as it is used by generation plants to create electricity. Con Edison does not make a profit on the commodity. We buy the energy on the wholesale market and provide it to customers at the same price we paid. Energy prices are volatile and can be affected by factors such as weather, demand, and economic trends. The best way for customers to manage their bills is to manage their usage. We offer energy-saving tips, energy efficiency programs that help customers save, and assistance for customers. Visit coned.com for more information.”
Drury also provided links to energy efficiency programs, https://bit.ly/3uL4K2u, and energy tips, https://bit.ly/3gDZky6.
The American Gas Association released a two-page summary on Feb. 1 called AGA Energy Insights: Natural Gas Market Indicators stating that demand for usage was up, especially with the final week of January being 12.2% colder than last year “as measured by cumulative heating degree days.” Otherwise there was nothing of substance for a homeowner to take away from the report.
New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) updated its winter pricing FAQ on Feb. 8, noting that New York State’s Public Service Commission approves “supply, transmission, distribution, and other charges.” It also had nothing of value to offer consumers other than this gem: “In New York, the cost of natural gas and the price of electricity are closely correlated. It is also important to note that commodity cost increases are occurring not only across the country, but around the globe.”
According to the NYISO website, the group consists of “engineers, operators, analysts, economists and technologists dedicated to a reliable, sustainable grid; and electricity markets that drive innovation” and is “dedicated to planning a reliable grid of the future, leveraging open and fair electricity markets, and informing policymakers and stakeholders.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner sent out his monthly report on energy Feb. 4 and reminded Greenburgh residents that they, along with those who live in 29 other Sustainable Westchester communities, can sign up to be part of Westchester Power to save money on their electric bill by visiting https://bit.ly/3uL47WH or calling Sustainable Westchester at 914-242-4725 for live assistance.
