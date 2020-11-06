Mimi Rocah, a Democrat who served as a federal prosecutor for 16 years, announced victory in her uncontested election to become Westchester County’s next district attorney.
Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, unseated incumbent District Attorney Anthony Scarpino in the July primary in a landslide victory. Republican nominee Bruce Bendish planned to run against Rocah in the general election, but withdrew from the race in September as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted his campaigning and fundraising efforts.
Not unlike the primary, Rocah swept the general election, winning 64% of the vote (198,115 votes). Though Bendish dropped from the race, he was still on the ballot and garnered 36% (113,413 votes). Mail-in ballots still need to be tabulated and the current results are unofficial.
“This has been a difficult year for many of us. We have battled the coronavirus pandemic, economic recession, faced a reckoning on racial injustice, and acknowledged a loss of faith in many of our public institutions,” said Rocah in a statement released Nov. 4. “The importance of transparent leadership at the local level that is focused on integrity and fairness has never been more clear.”
Rocah also announced Zachary Carter and Leroy Frazeras co-chairs for her transition team. Carter served as the corporation counsel of New York City from 2014 to 2019 where he oversaw around 1,000 of the law department’s attorneys. He was a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, appointed by President Clinton in 1993, and is the first African American to hold that office. Frazer served as a prosecutor in New York City for 38 years, serving under Robert Morgenthau, the former JFK-appointed U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. After serving four years on District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s executive staff, Frazer joined District Attorney Kenneth P. Thompson as chief of staff in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office and remained in that position until 2018. He presently serves as co-chair of the Westchester County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force and is a member of the African American Men of Westchester.
“As Westchester’s DA, I will work to keep everyone in our community safe, stand up for the rule of law, confront bigotry and hate at every level, and make sure the Westchester District Attorney’s office works for all of the people of Westchester,” said Rocah. “Let’s get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.