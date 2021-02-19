Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced Friday, Feb. 19, that residents in parts of Yonkers and Mount Vernon will be able to begin making an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the new FEMA/state-run vaccination site in Southwest Yonkers, New York National Guard Armory at 2 Quincy Place.
Appointments for testing will open first for those with Yonkers zip codes 10701, 10703, 10704 and 10705 and Mount Vernon zip codes 10550, 10552 and 10553. On March 3, all Westchester County residents can begin making appointments. All appointments will be made through the state site https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The new location is expected to open on March 3 and is expected to offer 1,000 vaccines each day. Meanwhile, with the opening of this site, the Westchester County Center could see shorter lines and appointments open.
“Through my advocacy efforts, and my calls to the governor’s office to expand equitable vaccine distribution, partners and I at all levels of government were able to make this happen,” Stewart-Cousins said. “The Westchester County Center was not accessible to many Yonkers and Mount Vernon seniors or those depending on public transportation in our hardest hit communities so getting this site in my district will be lifesaving.”
The majority leader said she is focused on launching an awareness campaign to let residents know this site is here. The senator said her staff would be reaching out to organizations and residents by phone. She will also be making efforts online to get the word out.
“We saw Yankee Stadium open, and people didn’t even know it was a testing site in the beginning,” she said. “We can’t let that happen in Yonkers. My office will be working to raise awareness.”
The majority leader is hosting a Facebook Live event on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. with Sen. Shelley Mayer to address health inequity in the Black community, and what can be done to combat vaccine hesitancy. The senator encourages residents to join the conversation and to visit the State’s website to determine if they may be eligible to get the vaccine.
Residents can also call the vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
