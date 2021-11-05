Tuesday, Nov. 2 was Election Day with early voting in New York held from Oct. 23 to 31.
Voters in Westchester County took to the polls, deciding a number of races and weighing in on five statewide propositions. Notably, Paul Feiner secured a 16th term as Greenburgh town supervisor and County Executive George Latimer was reelected for a second term.
The following is the unofficial tally of results as of Wednesday, Nov. 3. (*indicates statewide tally)
NY Supreme Court Justice
9th Judicial District (vote for 5)
Total votes: 673,095
Robert M. Berliner (D/R/Con)..................... 131,447
Thomas Davis (D/R)............................ 128,545
Christie L. D’Alessio (D/Con)...................... 93,219
Thomas Quiones (D/Con).......................... 90,115
James L. Hyer (D/Con)........................... 86,333
Richard Guertin (R/Con)........................................................... 49,987
James M. Hendry III (R)............................................................ 47,389
Mark T. Starkman (R)................................................................ 46,060
Westchester County Executive
Total votes: 152,902
George Latimer (D/WF)........................... 94,833
Christine Sculti (R/CS).............................................................. 58,069
Westchester County Clerk
Total votes: 146,264
Tim Idoni (D/WF)............................... 90,560
Scooter Scott (R/CS)............................................................... 55,704
Westchester County Legislature
All candidates ran unopposed
District 5
(White Plains, Scarsdale, part of Harrison)
Benjamin Boykin III (D/WF).................................................. 6,758
District 7
(Larchmont/Mamaroneck strip)
Catherine F. Parker (D/WF)................................................. 7,958
District 12
(Edgemont/Hartsdale)
MaryJane C. Shimsky (D/WF)............................................. 7,790
All Greenburgh candidates ran unopposed
Greenburgh Supervisor
Paul J. Feiner (D) 12,331
Greenburgh Town Council
two seats
Francis Sheehan (D/WF)...................................................... 12,176
Ellen P. Hendrickx (D/WF)................................................... 11,948
Greenburgh Town Clerk
Judith A. Beville (D)............................................................ 12,261
Greenburgh Town Justice
Bonnie J. Orden (D)............................................................ 12,087
Greenburgh Receiver of Taxes
Venita A. Howard (D).......................................................... 12,129
