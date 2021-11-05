Election Day box 2021 11-5 issue

Tuesday, Nov. 2 was Election Day with early voting in New York held from Oct. 23 to 31.

Voters in Westchester County took to the polls, deciding a number of races and weighing in on five statewide propositions. Notably, Paul Feiner secured a 16th term as Greenburgh town supervisor and County Executive George Latimer was reelected for a second term.

The following is the unofficial tally of results as of Wednesday, Nov. 3.  (*indicates statewide tally)

NY Supreme Court Justice

9th Judicial District (vote for 5)

Total votes: 673,095

Robert M. Berliner (D/R/Con)..................... 131,447

Thomas Davis (D/R)............................ 128,545

Christie L. D’Alessio (D/Con)...................... 93,219

Thomas Quiones (D/Con).......................... 90,115

James L. Hyer (D/Con)........................... 86,333

Richard Guertin (R/Con)........................................................... 49,987

James M. Hendry III (R)............................................................ 47,389

Mark T. Starkman (R)................................................................ 46,060

 

Westchester County Executive

Total votes: 152,902

George Latimer (D/WF)........................... 94,833

Christine Sculti (R/CS).............................................................. 58,069

 

Westchester County Clerk

Total votes: 146,264

Tim Idoni (D/WF)............................... 90,560

Scooter Scott (R/CS)............................................................... 55,704

Westchester County Legislature

All candidates ran unopposed

District 5

(White Plains, Scarsdale, part of Harrison)

Benjamin Boykin III (D/WF).................................................. 6,758

District 7

(Larchmont/Mamaroneck strip)

Catherine F. Parker (D/WF)................................................. 7,958

District 12

(Edgemont/Hartsdale)

MaryJane C. Shimsky (D/WF)............................................. 7,790

 

 

All Greenburgh candidates ran unopposed

Greenburgh Supervisor

Paul J. Feiner (D)                                                                12,331

Greenburgh Town Council

two seats

Francis Sheehan (D/WF)...................................................... 12,176

Ellen P. Hendrickx (D/WF)................................................... 11,948

Greenburgh Town Clerk

Judith A. Beville (D)............................................................ 12,261

 

Greenburgh Town Justice

Bonnie J. Orden (D)............................................................ 12,087

 

Greenburgh Receiver of Taxes

Venita A. Howard (D).......................................................... 12,129

