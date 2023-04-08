The New York State Assembly and Senate last week passed the Birth Control Access Act, which Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) sponsored to increase access to contraception throughout New York state.
If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the legislation will allow pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives if given a nonpatient specific order from a licensed physician, certified nurse practitioner, or the New York State Commissioner of Health.
“Allowing pharmacists to consult with patients, provide a prescription, and dispense birth control would expand access for all New Yorkers — especially women with busy work and school schedules, or who have less money for doctor’s appointments, or live in rural communities with limited transportation,” Paulin said in a press release March 29.
The legislation includes self-administered, Food and Drug Administration-approved oral hormonal contraceptives, hormonal contraceptive vaginal rings and hormonal contraceptive patches.
Under the bill, a pharmacist must at least annually provide a patient with a self-screening risk assessment questionnaire developed by the commissioner of health in consultation with the commissioner of education prior to dispensing. The pharmacist would also be required to provide the patient with a fact sheet developed by the commissioner of health with information such as clinical considerations and recommendations for contraceptive use, information on the importance of follow-up health care and health care referral information.
“New York will always fight for women’s access to reproductive health care and the resources women need to make their own choices about family planning,” said Paulin. “This legislation will help reduce contraceptive deserts that exist in parts of the state by ensuring that there are increased safe and easy ways to access the contraceptives that women need.”
As quoted in the press release, Jenna Bimbi, executive director of the New York Birth Control Access Project, said, “Passage of the Birth Control Access Act will improve access and result in tangible benefits to New Yorkers seeking birth control and will expand the number of contraceptive providers in our state. Making the pharmacy a one-stop-shop for birth control will break down barriers preventing New Yorkers from getting this essential health care,” and she thanked Paulin for championing this bill and working to pass this legislation in the Assembly.
Also appreciative of the new law, Christa Christakis, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) District II executive director, said, “There is robust scientific evidence detailing the safety and efficacy of hormonal contraception and ACOG ultimately supports over-the-counter access to hormonal contraception. We thank Assembly Health Chair Amy Paulin for her leadership in passing this legislation to allow pharmacists to dispense contraception through a nonpatient specific standing order as an intermediate step to increase access and alleviate barriers.”
“As access to reproductive choice continues to be limited around the country by anti-choice extremists, here in New York we will continue to fight to protect and expand the right to reproductive health care and reproductive choice,” said New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. “This legislation ensures that women have more options and greater access to contraception.”
“By expanding the ability of pharmacists to provide contraceptives, we would put birth control within reach of many who otherwise wouldn’t have access,” said Paulin. “Passing the Birth Control Access Act in New York state and expanding access to contraception would give women control over their reproductive health, and in turn over their family planning, education, careers and lives.”
