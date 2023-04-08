The New York State Assembly and Senate last week passed the Birth Control Access Act, which Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) sponsored to increase access to contraception throughout New York state.

If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the legislation will allow pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives if given a nonpatient specific order from a licensed physician, certified nurse practitioner, or the New York State Commissioner of Health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.