The New York State Senate has passed a comprehensive bill that enacts a four-month foreclosure and eviction moratorium for renters, homeowners and small landlords facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill also automatically renews annual property tax exemption benefits for eligible senior citizens or disabled homeowners, circumventing the requirement that they file in person for the benefit, a hazard to many during the pandemic.
The bill, known as the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act, was passed during a special session of the state Senate on Dec. 28.
The new law does not absolve renters, homeowners and small landlords of their housing-related financial obligations; it simply provides them with a four-month hiatus from these obligations, which he said should hopefully be enough time for subsequent federal relief and other assistance programs to be enacted.
The bill provides protections against foreclosure and tax lien sales to any residential property owner that owns 10 or fewer dwelling units, including their own primary residence. Property owners will be able to access foreclosure and tax lien sale protection by filing a Standardized Hardship Declaration Form with their mortgage lender, local assessor or court. The owner will declare, under penalty of perjury, a financial hardship that prevents them from paying their mortgage or property taxes because of lost income, including reduction in rent collections, increased expenses, or the inability to obtain meaningful employment.
The hardship declaration form can also be submitted by tenants to their landlord or court to prevent or halt an eviction if they have a financial hardship related to, or during, COVID-19 that prevents them from being able to pay their rent in full or move; or if someone in the household is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Once a tenant has signed this form, they may return it to their landlord or to a court to prevent a landlord from filing an eviction or suspend an eviction proceeding already underway until May 1, 2021, in addition to other protections.
Local governments will be required to automatically renew the annual requirement that eligible recipients recertify their Senior Citizens Homeowner Extension and Disabled Homeowner Exemption benefits for 2021. Normally, eligible recipients need to file renewal applications, sometimes in person at the assessor’s office. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had earlier issued an executive order permitting local governments to have the option to automatically renew these exemptions; now, the exemptions will automatically be renewed and exemption increases will be allowed if the homeowner is entitled to one.
Under the newly passed law, property owners will be protected from credit discrimination if the owner has fallen behind on mortgage payments on the property at which they reside or because they have received a stay of mortgage foreclosure, tax foreclosure, or tax lien sales on the property. Homeowners will use the same hardship declaration form to avoid credit discrimination based on their mortgage arrears on the property at which such owner resides. The legislation limits these new negative credit protections only to single-home residences, co-ops and owner-occupied multifamily primary residences with one to nine rental units.
For more information about residential tenants’ rights during the COVID-19 crisis, watch a webinar that aired Wednesday, Jan. 13; this legislation was one of the topics discussed by representatives of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Justice Center and Westchester County. For a link to the discussion, visit New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/ShelleyMayerSD37.
