Notable for her glass ceiling-shattering work as the first woman majority leader of the New York State Senate, Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-District 35) returned to her roots Dec. 12 for a discussion hosted by the nonprofit Scarsdale Forum.
For the public event at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, Stewart-Cousins shared her views on what to expect as the state legislature prepares to convene next month.
She also highlighted her work in the past legislative year that has included the passing of 935 bills, of which she said there is something for everyone.
“The kinds of bills that we passed were substantive and historic in many ways,” Stewart-Cousins said. “There’s stuff you’re going to like, there’s stuff you’re not going to like, but I think it is important for each of us to take a stand because the future [of America], and how it’s going to look is not as sure, but it will be shaped by people just like you who have shaped it up to this point.”
Stewart-Cousins touched on a myriad of hot-button political issues ranging from gun control to reproductive health care, as well as the impact of the Trump administration on her constituents.
Using reproductive rights as an indicator for a changing political climate, Stewart-Cousins reflected on the first time she introduced reproductive health legislation in 2007.
She recalled fellow politicians telling her that New York reproductive rights were unnecessary as they were guaranteed and were going to remain so. She explained that many people do not remember that New York’s abortion legislation preceded Roe v. Wade, therefore many New York laws did not fall in line with federal laws, one of which equated abortion in New York to homicide.
Stewart-Cousins noted that during the 1970s vote for the legalization of abortions in New York there were 12 Republicans who joined with Democrats to pass the laws that allowed women to have an abortion, long before it happened on a national level.
She used this point to contrast the lack of Republican support on women’s reproductive legislation today; in fact, she said, not one Republican legislator voted in favor of the changes.
“I fully believed when it went to the floor that one of my colleagues across the aisle would actually support it, [but] it didn't happen,” Stewart-Cousins said. “And that's the environment we go into in 2020, 100 years after women got the right to vote.”
Stewart-Cousins warned her audience of the peril that women's reproductive rights are facing in today’s political climate, saying that New York does not ensure security the way it used to.
Throughout her presentation, Stewart-Cousins circled back to the overwhelming sentiment of fear she has noticed among her constituents, especially among minorities.
“People are terrified,” she said.
While most of the conversation carried a somber tone, the senator did not fail to mention the victories of her team’s recent efforts, including the Child Victims Act, working to decriminalize marijuana, and the landmark passing of the controversial Green Light Law, which grants undocumented individuals the right to apply for and receive a New York State driver’s license.
Stewart-Cousins said discussions surrounding the Green Light Law are especially important as the 2020 census approaches, and she highlighted the need to have more compassionate conversations surrounding citizenship.
“As we enter a census year, the conversation surrounding citizenship will drive people into a space where they are afraid to be counted,” Stewart-Cousins said. “The state legislatures draw the lines for the state as well as the congressional [districts], and having an accurate and complete [census] count allows for accurate representation.”
Stewart-Cousins also used her platform at the forum event to serve as a source of local empowerment, reminding the community that throughout uncertain times America has continuously redefined itself, but she said that couldn’t be done without community action.
She noted the importance of political involvement in a space where voters can seemingly choose what they want to believe, where they get information and who will represent their ideals.
“Choose to change history as you watch it,” she said. “There's nobody at this point who is able to really say what is true, what is America; so it is imperative that each of us, if we want to leave the planet in a better way, take all of these things seriously: your elections, who you're voting for, what are you standing for, what do you care about, and don’t assume its all going to be OK if you just sit quietly.”
Stewart-Cousins concluded with a call for compassion for all.
“I just hope and pray that we can keep a strong country,” she said. “And for each of us to be big enough, and strong enough, and brave enough, and compassionate enough to leave a better world for the next generation — one that includes all of us.”
