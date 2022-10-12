32BJSEIU Pickett photo

Residential service workers at a union rally on Garth Road Sept. 20.

 Photo by Raul H Vidaurre for 32BJSEIU

An historic labor agreement was announced Sept. 30, after an estimated 500 essential workers — members of 32BJ Service Employees International Union — rallied on Garth Road in Scarsdale on Sept. 20 to demand the Building & Realty Institute of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region (BRI) agree to a new contract for 1,400 door-people, porters, handy-people and superintendents across the Hudson Valley. The workers involved are employed at 500 residential buildings, including two in Scarsdale: 50 Popham Road and Scarsdale Chateaux at 2 Chateaux Circle, and three in Edgemont: 500-508 Central Park Ave., 555 Central Park Ave. and Scarsdale Country Estates on S. Central Ave. at Underhill Road.

The agreement came after 32BJ SEIU members rallied and voted Sept. 20 to strike if necessary following proposals by the BRI to begin health care premium sharing after a four-year agreement, increase workers’ hour threshold to receive health care, allow unlimited expansion of temporary work without benefits, and eliminate overtime accrual after 8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.