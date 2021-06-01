Redistricting is the process of drawing state and U.S. congressional legislative districts. Under federal law, redistricting must occur every 10 years, following the census, to ensure that legislative districts are roughly equal in population.
In previous years, district lines were drawn by members of the state Legislature. This year, however, because of a 2014 amendment to the New York State Constitution, a nonpartisan commission, the Independent Redistricting Commission, will be in charge of drawing district lines. The commission is comprised of members who have not held political office or been involved in other political activities for at least three years. In addition, the commission is required to seek public comment throughout the redistricting process. The hope is that this nonpartisan commission will draw districts that more fairly represent constituents and are not gerrymandered.
Redistricting influences who appears on the ballot, where you can vote, and how communities are represented in government. The composition of a district determines the issues elected officials may choose to pursue and the issues they choose to ignore.
The new legislative maps that the commission proposes and the state Legislature approves could affect our communities’ goals and priorities for the next 10 years.
The League of Women Voters has launched the People Powered Fair Maps™ campaign to educate voters about the redistricting process and provide action steps that individuals can take. The goal of this campaign is to help create fair and transparent redistricting processes nationwide and eliminate partisan and racial gerrymandering.
New York law requires that districts preserve “communities of interest.” A community of interest is a group of individuals who share certain social, cultural, economic, geographic and other concerns. Communities of interest are likely to have similar legislative interests and would benefit by common representation in government.
You can begin thinking about what your communities of interest might be and who should be included in your legislative district by asking what these communities center around, for example: (i) institutions, e.g. schools or hospitals; (ii) transportation and infrastructure, e.g. commuter rail; or (iii) local issues, e.g. flooding or pollution. What are your shared policy concerns and what would you like your legislators to address?
Once you have identified your communities of interest, you can advocate for them by writing to the Independent Redistricting Commission or giving testimony at its public hearings. To learn more about redistricting in New York state, go to https://bit.ly/3bNNcsn.
