Due to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person activity, the Scarsdale property assessment roll will be published online at scarsdale.com by June 1.
Residents should review their property’s assessed value carefully, as it is the basis for the real estate taxes that they would pay to the school district, county and village in 2021. Direct questions to the assessor’s office at 914-722-1133 or email grievance@scarsdale.com. Put your home address in the email subject line.
If you disagree with your assessment, residents can file a grievance complaint after June 1, but no later than Grievance Day, which falls on June 16 this year. Grievance complaints should include the application, proof of value and other supporting documentation. All grievance applications will be reviewed and responded to. Optionally, residents who wish to have their case heard by the Board of Assessment Review, which will meet by appointment only via videoconference on June 16, should contact the assessor’s office to make an appointment.
Appointments to meet via Zoom or by phone with the BAR must be scheduled and confirmed in advance.
Grievance packages can be submitted by email or mail or deposited in the drop box outside village hall at 1001 Post Road by June 16 at 8 p.m.
For further information related to procedural changes made in connection with COVID-19, go to https://bit.ly/2LNRIcW or call Victoria Sirota in the assessor’s office at 914-722-1133.
Edgemont/Greenburgh
Greenburgh assessor Edye McCarthy is accepting grievance applications via email from June 1 to June 16. She is conducting remote meetings with residents to discuss their assessments.
Grievance applications can be filed by regular mail, UPS, FedEx and email to grievance@greenburghny.com.
For more information, call 914-989-1520.
