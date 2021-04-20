A Mount Vernon man who allegedly entered school buildings unlawfully in communities across Westchester and in some instances may have stolen items was arraigned April 9 in county court on multiple charges, according to a statement issued by the Westchester district attorney’s office.
Donald Mack Bennett, 61, is charged with seven counts of burglary in the third degree, six counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree and two counts of petit larceny, in connection with incidents in 2020 and 2021.
The incidents took place at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, Waverly School in Eastchester, Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and Mercy College in Irvington.
Bennett was taken into custody on March 4 and remains in the Westchester County jail.
In the press release, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said, “I share the concern of parents and other residents who recognize that it is both deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable for anyone to enter a school building unlawfully,” and she added, “I am committed to keeping our children, teachers and school staff safe and feeling as secure as possible.”
The incidents involving Bennett were investigated by the Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Irvington, New Rochelle and Scarsdale police departments.
The case is before Judge Robert Neary. The charges against Bennett are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.