United Westchester (UW) met with representatives of Con Edison on Tuesday, July 27 to hear details of the utility’s efforts to address specific recommendations from a report issued by UW in January.
United Westchester, a coalition of local and State elected officials representing six cities, 19 towns and 20 villages covering 500 square miles and a population of nearly 1 million within the county, was formed in the aftermath of storms Riley and Quinn in 2018. Its purpose is to examine what the problems were and what possible solutions could be identified to ensure better relationships with the power and telecommunications organizations, and to get the utilities to provide proper service and response during weather crises.
Since 2018, United Westchester, which consists largely of local, county and state elected leaders, including co-chairs County Executive George Latimer and State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, has been working “to implement significant and necessary improvements to storm response efforts in Westchester County,” according to a press release. Six months ago United Westchester released a report that included a list of recommendations to improve the ways in which utility and telecommunication companies respond to storm-related outages.
In the meeting July 27, according to Paulin, Con Edison reported on improved weather forecasting efforts it has implemented to improve future storm response efforts.
“Con Edison has updated verification metrics for weather forecasts and impact models used by the company, and in direct response to a Untied Westchester recommendation, Con Edison has developed a databasing tool that will allow for the comparison of Con Edison’s weather forecasting data to that of other sources,” Paulin wrote in an email to the Inquirer.
Con Edison also responded to UW’s questions and recommendations regarding smart meters. “The utility reports that they have converted 96% of customers to smart meters, including 98% of electric customers and 93% of gas customers, which will enable the implementation of automated programs to detect outages,” Paulin said. “This includes a restoration validation process that allows the company to confirm whether power has been restored to smart meters and the detection of nested outages where individual residents remain out of power even after power has been restored to the area. These changes will help streamline power restoration efforts in the future and minimize the necessity for customers to report outages for Con Edison to be aware that power has been lost.”
Con Edison has also developed programs that address training for liaisons who interact with municipal governments, enhancements to dry ice distribution, increased staffing of Con Edison crews, purchased additional bucket trucks, created a road closure task force, and implemented a pilot program for undergrounding utility lines.
During a previous meeting held July 22, Paulin said, United Westchester members met with leaders of the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), the entity responsible for overseeing utilities in New York State, to discuss the recent settlement agreements between the PSC and the utility companies as well as the PSC’s efforts to achieve the goals included in United Westchester’s recommendations.
As a result of the settlement agreement with Con Edison, the utility, along with its sister company, Orange & Rockland, will pay a combined penalty of $82.05 million. Paulin said that amount “will be paid entirely from shareholder funds at no expense to ratepayers and will be used for the benefit of Con Edison customers, including to reimburse customers for spoiled food and medicine, provide maintenance and storage of out-of-state assistance trucks, cover customer undergrounding costs as part of Con Edison’s undergrounding pilots, and pay for a Storm Preparedness Audit, which will examine how Con Edison forecasts and categorizes storms.”
In addition, the group discussed the PSC’s settlement agreement announced in March with Altice (Optimum).
“That settlement amounted to $72 million, which included $3.4 million in credits to New York customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias,” which left more than 900,000 untility customers in New York without service last August. “The remainder of the settlement will go toward ‘Action Items,’ including funding for a new communications platform to improve customer service, the hiring of storm recovery and service coordinators, the rebuilding and upgrading of Altice’s outage notification board, additional staffing of technicians and improvements to Altice’s network for resiliency.”
The total for all the settlements is nearly $190 million. The money from the settlements will be used to offset costs that would have been otherwise borne by customers. In a statement released July 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the size of the settlements “should make it abundantly clear that New York utilities are obligated to prepare for severe weather and to develop robust emergency response programs … If they fail to adequately do the job that’s required of them, we will hold them accountable and we will force them to improve the way they do business — and their shareholders will pay the price.”
