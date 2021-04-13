According to Westchester County officials, the following appointments are available:
4/15, Thursday, 9:00am-2:30pm, 550 doses,
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF82E8374A1A0518E0530A6C7C16681A
4/17, Saturday, 9:30am-4:00pm, 300 doses,
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF8309B66DF10A82E0530A6C7C16B88E
(overlap with the Second Dose vaccination clinic 9:00am-5:00pm, 656 doses, 9 vaccinators)
4/19, Monday, 9:00am-2:30pm, 550 doses,
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF831ED1AA500C50E0530A6C7C16DC4A
4/20, Tuesday, 9:00am-2:30pm, 550 doses,
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF8327C713000C94E0530A6C7C166BA3
