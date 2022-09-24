The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued a consumer alert warning people about a text phishing scheme that targets cellphone users and tries to steal their information. Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions claiming that a customer’s account is compromised “due to unusual activity,” but the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.

Anyone who receives an unsolicited dubious text message should delete the message right away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.