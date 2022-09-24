The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued a consumer alert warning people about a text phishing scheme that targets cellphone users and tries to steal their information. Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions claiming that a customer’s account is compromised “due to unusual activity,” but the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.
Anyone who receives an unsolicited dubious text message should delete the message right away.
These scams usually work when someone poses as a representative of a bank or financial institution to get information such as your credit card number, bank account number, or social security number. This is known as phishing. The message usually asks the users to confirm their account information, make a payment, or claim a prize. The link may also ask the users to click on the link inside the text, which directs them to a phony site that looks like the financial institution’s website, or it may install malware onto their device. Do not click on links from suspect sources.
In a statement released New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “We urge all New Yorkers to take extreme caution if they receive any type of correspondence from a financial institution requesting personal information or that an account has been compromised. Even if a text message or website looks valid, do not provide any information without confirmation. We want to remind people to contact their financial institution first and to check statements regularly to ensure they are not a victim of fraud. The state police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to put a stop to these schemes and hold accountable those who prey on innocent people.”
To protect yourself against phishing or smishing (SMS phishing) scams, the NYS Division of Consumer Protection recommends the following if you receive an unsolicited text message from a bank or financial institution:
Inspect the sender’s information to confirm that the message was generated from a legitimate source, but don’t click on the link or call the number on the text.
Do not respond to the text. Even writing STOP will let the scammer know your number is genuine, and they may sell your number to other scammers, making the problem worse.
Remember, banks will never ask you to provide confidential information through text. Requests to do so, as well as poor spelling or grammar, are telltale signs of a scam.
If you are suspicious, call the alleged bank or financial institution directly to understand the protocols for alerting customers of potential fraud.
Do not post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scams.
Keep an eye out for misspelled words, which are used to bypass a phone carrier’s filter system for fraud.
To prevent spam texts, cellphone users can block unknown senders. Here’s how to do that:
Go to settings on your phone, then click on “Messages” or “Block Numbers” (depending on your phone type). Hit “Filter Unknown Senders” or tap on “Block Numbers” (depending on your phone type).
For more on phishing scams, as well as steps to mitigate a phishing attempt, visit the NYS Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at https://its.ny.gov/resources.
