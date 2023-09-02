Westchester County single-use foodware ban takes effect Sept. 2

Anne Mayhew of LMNOP Bakery appears in a county video promoting the benefits of the new single-use foodware law.

 WESTCHESTER COUNTY PHOTO

Under a new Westchester County law that takes effect Sept. 2, single-use plastic foodware such as forks, condiment packets and straws will only be available to food establishment customers on request.

The legislation was introduced by county legislator Erika Pierce last year. Its passage was spearheaded by Pierce and Board of Legislators co-chair Nancy Barr, and it was signed into law by County Executive George Latimer.

