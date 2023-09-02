Westchester County single-use foodware ban takes effect Sept. 2

Under a new Westchester County law that takes effect Sept. 2, single-use plastic foodware such as forks, condiment packets and straws will only be available to food establishment customers on request.
The legislation was introduced by county legislator Erika Pierce last year. Its passage was spearheaded by Pierce and Board of Legislators co-chair Nancy Barr, and it was signed into law by County Executive George Latimer.
The initiative is aimed at curbing unnecessary plastic waste and promoting a more sustainable approach to dining; customers are encouraged to ask for single-use items only when needed, fostering responsible consumption, county officials said.
In a press conference Aug. 25, Latimer said, “Westchester County is once again taking steps to lessen the waste we put back into the waste stream. From large-scale measures to simple changes in our daily behavior, every little bit counts toward our goal of leaving a cleaner planet for future generations.”
The law prohibits food service establishments in Westchester from providing single-use foodware or condiment packets to dine-in or take-away customers unless expressly requested. This pertains to items such as forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, cup sleeves, beverage lids and condiment packets. If requested by customers, such single-use foodware items or condiment packets must be provided individually, rather than in packages containing multiple items.
In addition, single-use plastic beverage stirrers and "splash sticks" will no longer be permitted within food service establishments. Retail stores may still offer these items for sale to their customers.
The law applies to all types of food ordering, whether in-person, online or through food delivery apps.
In order to increase awareness and encourage responsible plastic use, the law also requires food service establishments to prominently display a clearly legible sign informing customers that plastic utensils, condiments and straws are available only upon request. The sign alerting customers to the new policy will be provided by the county.
In a message to constituents, Pierce said, “I began working on this last fall. I am so very thrilled to see it take effect. Up until now, businesses have often automatically provided people with single use items, many of which were unneeded and went straight into the trash. Through a simple behavior change — asking for the items we need — we can reduce waste, help the environment and save local businesses money.” She called it “a win for everyone.”
According to the county’s announcement, inspectors from the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Facilities will work to ensure the proper implementation and adherence of the new regulations, with the goal of “promoting a seamless transition for both establishments and customers.”
Westchester’s health department stressed that all requirements for health and safety remain in full effect. County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said, “Protecting the environment and reducing waste is the cornerstone of environmental health. We know that this is an important step in helping to maintain a healthy environment for our residents.”
Among the elements incorporated in the law is an upholding of existing protocols for utensil storage within food service establishments, maintaining standards of cleanliness and sanitation. Utensils available in self-service containers for consumers must be individually wrapped or placed face down, with single-item dispensers recommended.
Lou Vetrone, Deputy Environmental Commissioner, noted that billions of single-use plastic items end up in the county’s waste stream every year. “Due to the small size and narrow shape of these materials, they are not easily recyclable,” he said, calling the legislation “decisive action to significantly reduce the amount of single-use plastic items in our waste.” County Legislator Barr stressed that the law would lower costs for businesses, “who will no longer provide items which go straight into the garbage.” She said it was equally important that consumers would get accustomed to making a conscious choice about what they actually need.
Pierce called attention to the involvement of a Katonah-based business, LMNOP Bakery, whose owner, Anne Mayhew, appears in a county video promoting the new law. “We try to encourage people to not need a takeaway cup, and if they do, it’s compostable,” Mayhew says in the video, adding the bakery staff will educate customers on how to reduce single use, reminding them when they don’t really need a fork, spoon or knife with their food order.
“Here at the bakery we want to make sure that we are investing our money in our products — back into our flour, our fruits and vegetables, working with the local farms — not into things like plastic cups or spoons or knives or plates,” she said.
Also featured in the video is Mike Ventorino, manager of Rye Ridge Deli in Rye Brook. He estimated the business’s three stores are probably going through “a few cases each week” of plasticware. “If we can help with cutting down on waste, I’m all about that,” he said. “Save some money and save the environment, both good things.”
