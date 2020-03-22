Below is a list of updates, things to do, things not to do, meetings, closing, openings, things you need to know/might want to know. We will update the list as new items come in. The most recent items will be at the top.
Some testing canceled
From Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman on March 20:
A short while ago, I received a memo from Betty Rosa, Chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents. An excerpt of this memo reads, "The purpose of this memorandum is to inform you that the New York State Education Department (NYSED) is suspending all NYS Elementary- and Intermediate-Level State Assessments for the remainder of the school year in response to the statewide closures of schools and districts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This suspension for the remainder of the school year applies to the following State testing programs:
New York State Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Tests
New York State Grades 3-8 Mathematics Tests
New York State Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test
New York State Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test
New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12
New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school.”
At this point, we have not heard about High School Regents exams, but we will notify the community as soon as we do. (Added March 22)
Stay off turf, playgrounds
From Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman: “Though we were hopeful to keep these open-air spaces available for our community, the District has decided to close the Butler Track & Field at Scarsdale High School. In light of new guidance on social distancing and our understanding of the current use, we can no longer keep these spaces open. Effective immediately, all District outdoor facilities including playgrounds, fields, and the track are closed indefinitely. We will communicate when we decide to reopen these spaces.” (Added March 22)
School budget forum to be held by Zoom
A board of education school budget forum will be held by Zoom Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at which time residents can watch the meeting and make comments during the public comment period.
The replay scheduled will be published the following day at scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/tv. (Added March 22)
The following announcements were published in The Scarsdale Inquirer on Friday, March 20:
Nature Centers (corrected)
All Greenburgh Nature Center programs are closed until at least the end of March. The Manor House and playground are closed, but the grounds are open. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the healing powers of nature by enjoying the peace of the 33-acre property and its hiking trails, as well as seeing the outdoor animals. Trails are open daily for walking from dawn to dusk and no pets are allowed.
All programs at the Weinberg Nature Center are cancelled. No volunteers are being accepted at this time; two workers alternate days they are working in order to care for the animals.
Scarsdale Village on Twitter
In order to keep the community up to date on COVID-19 as well as to maximize village messaging, you may now follow @ScarsdaleGov for official municipal news and information about #Scarsdale. If you don’t have a Twitter account and don’t want one, you may access and read the village’s Twitter posts through a web browser in the same fashion that you would access any other website.
DeCicco opens early for elderly, prepares meals
DeCicco Family Markets at 58 East Parkway is now opening at 7 a.m. for seniors first to give them a chance to shop. Doors will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday, to allow staff time to restock shelves.
The store will also be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by an outside cleaning service in addition to what is cleaned by staff during the day.
DeCicco will also prepare take-out orders like restaurants; customers can call the store to order a complete meal for them and their family. Menus will be posted daily. DeCicco’s phone number is 914-725-3807.
Helping those in need
Local volunteers and the Scarsdale Business Alliance have created scarsdalelocal.com, a website that connects local residents in Scarsdale with local/near Scarsdale businesses in need of immediate support.
Other community members have organized a fund, wphospital.org/covid19help, to support frontline health care workers at White Plains Hospital. The money will be used to buy meals from local restaurants for delivery to the hospital.
Central Taxi to the rescue
Central Taxi at the Scarsdale train station is operating with limited service but is available to deliver medicine, food and dry goods to the residents of Scarsdale, Hartsdale and the Mamaroneck strip. The fee will be the same as the cost of a taxi ride. If interested, text or call Peter, the manager, at 914-714-0994.
Bowl Dinner rescheduled
The Scarsdale Foundation 2020 Bowl Dinner has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 24. At that time, BK Munguia and Jon Mark will be honored and Scarsdale volunteers who make Scarsdale Shine On will be celebrated.
All sponsorships, table hosts and donations will remain pertinent and all purchased tickets will be transferred and honored on the new date.
Continue to honor friends and neighbors on the new Scarsdale Foundation Honor Roll at bit.ly/394vY5W.
Questions? Email ScarBowl@gmail.com or visit ScarsdaleFoundation.org.
Board meetings
Scheduled meetings in March for the Board of Architectural Review, the Scarsdale Planning Board and the Committee for Historic Preservation are canceled.
Girl Scout House/Scarsdale Seniors activities
All Girl Scout House activities are postponed until further notice.
Trips scheduled for Scarsdale Seniors, in March and April, have been canceled.
Scarsdale library closed
The Scarsdale Public Library has closed until further notice, at least through March 31. The village of Scarsdale is engaging a contractor to perform a complete and thorough cleaning of the Library Loft while it is closed.
Circulation of physical materials will be suspended. Do not return borrowed materials at this time; the book drop is locked. Do not leave items outside. You will be charged for their replacement costs. All fines incurred through this period will be waived.
If you have specific needs during the closure, staff will monitor the library’s email account at scaref@wlsmail.org and will try to answer questions.
The library has an extensive collection of online services including eBooks, eAudios, downloadable magazines and movies. Visit the LISTEN•READ•WATCH page of scarsdalelibrary.org for information and updates regarding reopening the library.
Adult School classes
Scarsdale Adult School classes through Sunday, May 31, are canceled.
All tuition will be refunded automatically, using the method of original payment, unless SAS hears from you by Friday, March 27, with alternate instructions. Refunds will be issued as quickly as can be processed, starting March 30. All students who were registered for classes that had been scheduled to begin before June should expect to receive class-specific emails to that effect over the course of the next few days.
If in a position to forego the automatic refund, consider converting your tuition into a tax-deductible donation to Scarsdale Adult School or into a credit for use toward a future class.
Until the Scarsdale Adult School can reopen, it intends to offer free, lecture-style videos as a public service to the community. As instructors begin this creative process, you may view author visits with Mike Lupica at vimeo.com/359458858 and Visit with Anna Quindlen at vimeo.com/297332710.
Songs for Seeds goes online
Songs for Seeds is moving classes online. Videos will be included in daily emails and on social media to parents who have children enrolled in classes. Specially curated materials and videos from favorite classes will be shared through its newsletter, website and social media channels.
Articles, recipes and other fun projects will also be provided throughout the upcoming weeks.For more information, contact Dana Fisher at dana@songsforseeds.com.
School boards to meet
— Scarsdale Board of Education will hold virtual meetings via Zoom videoconferencing Mondays, March 23 and 30.
On March 23, the board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a budget forum to review the draft proposed 2020-21 school budget, followed by community responses and board discussion via Zoom. See box on page 12 of the printed Scarsdale Inquirer for instructions on how to use Zoom.
After the budget session concludes, a board business meeting will cover the district’s eLearning; 2018 bond projects and 2019-20 plant improvement projects; a bid for elevator projects; a gift proposal from Maroon and White for lights at Butler Field; and approval of the purchase and installation of lights.
The meeting will replay on cable SPS-TV. The replay schedule will be posted the following day on the TV link at scarsdaleschools.org. The video recording will also be posted on the board of education Video Library link for on demand viewing.
— Edgemont Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. with the use of Zoom videoconferencing. The agenda and details for the public to participate by remote access will be posted on Edgemont.org by Tuesday afternoon, March 24.
Gift to schools
Scarsdale School Board accepted a gift from the Greenacres Elementary School in the amount of $18,781.65 to cover the cost of grade-level grant requests for items and products that support classroom learning.
Edgemont SBNC
The 15-member Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee has recommended Monica Sganga and Jennifer DeMarrais to fill two impending vacancies on the Edgemont Board of Education.
Edgemont SBNC chair Andrea Weiss issued a statement March 18 to report the committee had four “very strong” nominees this year, and, “although Nareen Jabbour and Rebecca Ascher were not nominated, the committee was very impressed with both Nareen and Rebecca during the evaluation process and hope that they will seek nomination to the Board of Education in the future.”
A candidates’ forum is scheduled at the Edgemont Community Council’s annual meeting April 22 in the Greenville School cafeteria.
Community meetings halted
In keeping with current health department recommendations regarding social distancing during this state of emergency, the Edgemont Board of Education announced March 17 it will suspend its Community Engagement Initiative, aka Starbucks Sundays, for the foreseeable future.
A notice will be sent out if the final session, scheduled on May 17, will take place. The community can reach out to the school board at any time by emailing boe@edgemont.org.
United Way provides coronavirus grants
The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is releasing $50,000 through grants to nonprofits in Westchester, in response to the hardships created by the coronavirus. The organization is looking to target nonprofits directly helping the underprivileged, those who are employed but are living paycheck to paycheck, are displaced or actively impacted by COVID-19 in Westchester County. Individual grants up to $5,000 will be awarded.
“Westchester is firmly ensconced at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and we have asked the nonprofit community responding to the needs in the community what they are seeing during this unprecedented time,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam CEO Tom Gabriel. “This grant initiative is the first of several rounds of funding that we anticipate being able to distribute in support of the communities affected by the coronavirus.”
The initial round of funding is coming from The John M. Bendheim Community Disaster Response Fund, which is administered by UWWP. Its purpose is to provide direct disaster recovery assistance to families as well as local nonprofits affected by colossal natural and man-made disasters.
The late John M. Bendheim Sr. and family through the Leon Lowenstein Foundation established The Bendheim Community Disaster Response Endowment Fund for United Way of Westchester and Putnam in 2012. Bendheim, a longtime resident of Scarsdale and a supporter of United Way as a member of the Tocqueville Society, United Way’s national major donor association, held many key positions with the local United Way committee in Scarsdale-Edgemont, including the chairmanship, in his early years.
The deadline to file an application is Wednesday, April 15, and can be found online at uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant. Grants will be dispersed in May 2020.
Historical Society documentaries on website
The two most recent documentaries — “The Life and Art of Anna Richards Brewster” and “A River Returns: A History of the Bronx River” — are now available to the public on the Scarsdale Historical Society website at scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org/videos.
“The Life and Art of Anna Richards Brewster” is a nine-minute film that rediscovers the work of Anna Richards Brewster (1870-1952), a Scarsdale resident, who in her day was recognized as one of America’s finest impressionist painters. Her work was widely exhibited in Europe and America, and she painted many familiar landscapes of Scarsdale.
The 40-minute film, “A River Returns: A History of the Bronx River” provides a historical journey down the Bronx River and a tale of how it was rescued from severe pollution to become a model for restoring natural resources nationwide. The Bronx River may be a small river but it played a large role in shaping the towns and lives of people in Westchester County, including Scarsdale.
The documentaries were professionally produced and directed by Scarsdale native Lesley Topping with Barbara Shay MacDonald, vice president and historian of the Scarsdale Historical Society. Topping is an independent filmmaker, producer and film editor whose work includes dramatic films, documentaries and television programs. She has edited award-winning films for the Cousteau Society, CBS, PBS and A&E, and worked on many feature films. She also produces multimedia content for businesses and not for profits.
The two previous documentaries produced by the Scarsdale Historical Society are also available on the website — “Scarsdale in the 18th and 19th centuries: From Hardscrabble Farms to Gracious Estates” and “A Tour of the Cudner-Hyatt House Museum.”
Volunteer opportunities
UJA-NY has created a service to match volunteer tutors with families that need teaching assistance for their children. If interested in connecting with a volunteer tutor, go to bit.ly/2vCggBe. And if you or someone you know — high school age or older — is interested in volunteering as a tutor, go to bit.ly/3930lJR.
To support White Plains Hospital, go to wphospital.org/covid19help to make a tax deductible philanthropic contribution to a new fund at the hospital dedicated to feeding frontline medical staff during this difficult time.
Livestream concert
Levins House Concert features the husband-and-wife acoustic duo Ira Levin and Julia Bordenaro sharing their songwriting and harmonies in a digital livestream concert this Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The details about how to livestream will be provided upon registration. There is a $20 suggested donation. More information at RiverSpiritMusic.com.
Virtual learning
DOROT’s University Without Walls. Suggested contribution: $5 per class. dorotusa.org, click on “Our Programs,” then “In Westchester,” then scroll down to “University Without Walls (at Home).” DOROT offers senior citizens interactive discussions from home over the telephone. Choose from ever-changing topics and perennial favorites such as Museum Talks, Literature and Arts, In the News, Understanding Your Rights, Jewish Interests, and Health and Wellness. Check online for the schedule and program descriptions. Registration required by calling 877-819-9147.
Get outdoors
Local, county and state parks and other outdoor spaces remain open, including those listed below. For more options, visit parks.westchestergov.com, parks.ny.gov, scenichudson.org and westchesterlandtrust.org.
Croton Point Park, 1 Croton Point Ave., Croton-on-Hudson. The 508-acre park situated on a peninsula on the east shore of the Hudson River is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Croton Gorge Park, 35 Yorktown Road, Croton-on-Hudson. The 97-acre park at the base of New Croton Dam is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. Free. greenburghnaturecenter.org. The grounds of the nature center are open daily from dawn to dusk. Dogs are not allowed.
John Jay Homestead Historic Site, 400 Jay St., Katonah. johnjayhomestead.org. The historic house is closed to the public, but visitors may explore the 62-acre park and seven gardens. Check online for an interactive map and points of interest.
Lenoir Preserve, 19 Dudley St., Yonkers. Facebook.com/LenoirPreserve. The 39-acre wildlife preserve situated on a ridge overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades has paths and trails open daily dawn to dusk.
Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way (Route 117), Pleasantville. Parking fee: $6 on weekends, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through the end of March; $6 daily April-October, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Enjoy walking, running, picnicking and more on 1,400 acres donated by the Rockefeller family. Dogs on leash are allowed. Open daily, dawn to dusk.
Rockwood Hall. Park in the lot behind Phelps Memorial Hospital, 701 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. The former summer home of William Rockefeller is a distinct bucolic section of Rockefeller State Park Preserve with carriage roads and panoramic views of the Hudson River and Palisades. The foundation of the former house and a rolling landscape designed by Frederick Law Olmsted with extensive fields and ornamental trees harken back to the heyday of the estate during the Gilded Age. Dogs on leash are allowed.
Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org. The trails on the 1,000-acre nature preserve and education center are open daily, dawn to dusk. Dogs on leash are allowed. The visitor center is closed.
Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyergardens.org. The historic 43-acre park has been restored in the past decade to showcase its Gilded Age horticulture. Open from 7 a.m. until an hour before sunset seven days a week. Only service dogs are allowed.
Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, 6 Reservation Road, Cross River. Free. friendsoftrailside.org. The 4,315-acre park has varied terrain with miles of wooded trails. The Trailside Nature Museum is open, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, but all programs have been suspended.
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx. wavehill.org. The grounds remain open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with free admission. Only service dogs allowed.
Weinberg Nature Center, 455 Mamaroneck Rd, Scarsdale. Free. Weinbergnaturecenter.org. Trails are open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., but programs are suspended. Dogs on leash are allowed.
HBMS via Zoom
Hoff-Barthelson Music School will conduct the Festival Orchestra Audition Workshop Saturday, March 28 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
The audition workshop will orient students interested in auditioning for the Festival Orchestra to the process. Family members are welcome to participate as well.
To join, RSVP to hb@hbms.org to receive log on information.
While the campus has been closed, faculty has conducted hundreds of private lessons and parent meetings online.
Amateur photo contest
The Greenburgh Public Library hosts its 11th annual competition for adults and high school students. Entries must be submitted digitally through March 31 as jpeg attachments emailed to photocontest@greenburghlibrary.org.
Selected photos will be exhibited in the library, 300 Tarrytown Road, May 2 to June 14. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 16.
For contest rules and details, visit greenburghlibrary.org.
The Kinetic Pop Art
The Canfin Gallery at 39 Main St., Tarrytown, will be open by appointment only by calling 914-332-4554. Patrick Rubinstein’s images of pop icons in three dimensions are on view through Sunday, March 22. canfingallery.com.
“Abstractly Speaking: Six + One.”
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art, 37 Popham Road, Scarsdale. madelynjordonfineart.com. The gallery displays abstract paintings Marit Geraldine Bostad, Stanley Boxer, Barbara Hirsch, Melissa Meyers, Rebecca Stern, Liz Tran, and Joyce Weinstein from March 24-May 9. In lieu of the originally scheduled opening reception and regular gallery hours, the gallery plans to be open by appointment only.
Email info@madelynjordonfineart.com or call 914-723-8738.
