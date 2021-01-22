Westchester police departments are on standby after stickers promoting white supremacy were found in several municipalities and, on Jan. 14, the Westchester County Office of District Attorney Mimi Rocah released a photo from a recent sighting of suspects in Sleepy Hollow.
According to the Westchester district attorney’s office, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, White Plains and Yorktown have encountered a number of incidents in which stickers carrying white nationalist and white supremacist messages were placed in public spaces.
Although Scarsdale was mentioned by the Westchester DA’s office in a press release on Jan. 14, Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro told the Inquirer that no stickers had been found in Scarsdale. The department had received a report in late November from the Westchester Jewish Council’s Community Security Initiative about a possible sticker sighting, he said, but officers weren’t able to locate any paraphernalia.
“While no one group is believed to be responsible for all acts, stickers bearing the name Patriot Front were reported by numerous members of the public. The point of this release is to let our communities know we take this matter seriously even if there is not a prosecutable crime in every jurisdiction at this time, and also to put perpetrators on notice that law enforcement is watching,” said Rocah.
The Southern Poverty Law Center designated Patriot Front as a white nationalist extremist group which was birthed out of another white supremacist group in the aftermath of the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Scarsdale officers have since been instructed to keep a heightened awareness during daily patrols for any offending materials.
“To do our due diligence we had all our officers check their posts,” said Matturro. “Since then we continue to work with the Westchester Intelligence Center … and the county police Real Time Crime Center … to try to identify some of the people who are doing this.”
