The Scarsdale Foundation this month announced the winners of the annual Bowl Award and the new Spotlight Award, as the foundation celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Janice Starr is this year’s winner of the Scarsdale Bowl Award, which, according to the foundation, has been awarded since 1943 to residents who have “given unselfishly of time, energy, and effort to the civic welfare of the community.” The foundation has also granted the first annual Spotlight Award to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps in recognition of “its meaningful contributions to the well-being of the Scarsdale community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Starr has an impressive résumé of volunteer work in Scarsdale, having served as president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, president of the Junior League of Central Westchester, co-chair of the Administrative Committee of the School Board Nominating Committee, an officer of the Friends of Music and Arts in the Scarsdale Schools, a member of the Scarsdale Bowl Committee and in various leadership positions in Scarsdale parent-teacher associations.
Starr is currently vice president of the Executive Committee of the board of the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, co-president of the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association, a member of the Hoff-Barthelson Music School Board of Trustees and a member of the executive board of Steve’s Camp at Horizon Farms.
“I am extremely honored to be getting the award,” Starr, who was vacationing in Utah at the time of publication, told the Inquirer via telephone. “It would be difficult to find a community that values volunteerism as much as Scarsdale does. So to be part of volunteerism in Scarsdale is very rewarding.”
Starr said she is particularly touched to have received an award that so many other people she respects have received.
“I am especially honored to be among the impressive group of past recipients, including many whom I value and have worked with in the past and who have been role models to me,” she said. “I’m optimistic and energized by the future of Scarsdale volunteerism, boosted by the volunteers I see working now, and of course I will be continuing to work with them for many years.”
Raised in Syracuse, Starr received her bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and her master’s degree from Harvard Business School. She has lived in Fox Meadow since 1993.
“Janice Starr is the consummate volunteer. Janice is a natural leader, has a wonderful character, and is inclusive and generous with her time and resources,” said Scarsdale Bowl chair Erika Rublin. “She is a role model and an ideal candidate for this honor.”
Starr was informed she had received the Bowl Award Sunday night, Jan. 8, in a Zoom call with Rublin, Scarsdale Foundation President Suzanne Seiden, Scarsdale Foundation Trustee Elyse Klayman and Bowl Committee members Angela Manson, Ronny Hersh and Margot Milberg.
Starr said as happy as she is to have received the award, she recognizes there are many others who also have done great volunteer work in Scarsdale.
“So many volunteers could also be worthy recipients today,” she said. “I am honored, thrilled and happy to get the recognition.”
While the Bowl Award is “Scarsdale’s highest honor,” according to the Scarsdale Foundation, the newly created Spotlight Award is intended to honor individuals or organizations who have made “a tangible difference in the community’s quality of life in one specific area.”
This new honor goes to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps this year, in recognition of its decades of work, as well as its service during three long pandemic years.
“A cornerstone and lifeline for the Scarsdale community for 50 years, the volunteers of SVAC were challenged as never before during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rose to that challenge,” the Scarsdale Foundation said in its announcement of SVAC’s award. “From 2021 onward, they provided COVID testing and vaccinations, including booster shots and pediatric vaccines for students. In December 2021, the volunteers of SVAC administered more than 170 booster shots and 100 pediatric shots on the very first day they were approved by the New York State Department of Health. In a few short weeks, SVAC provided nearly 2,000 vaccines, including free vaccines for homebound residents. During 2022, SVAC administered over 20,000 COVID tests & vaccines combined.”
The foundation said the award will be especially meaningful for SVAC, as the organization was unable to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020.
"We are honored and delighted to be recognized as the first-ever recipient of the Spotlight Award,” said SVAC President David Raizen. “The Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps has always been about neighbors helping neighbors. What started as a small group of dedicated volunteers and an innovative idea they could do something better has evolved into a large organization that thousands have come to count on within four minutes of calling 911. SVAC’s providers see humanity at its worst, while believing they represent humanity at its best. We are, as always, grateful for the support of the community we serve.”
Both Starr and SVAC will be honored at the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl dinner Thursday, April 27, at Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.