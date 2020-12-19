During the village’s inaugural budget work session Dec. 15, treasurer Ann Scaglione presented year-end projections for the 2020-21 budget, which includes a $3.5 million revenue shortfall and a $4 million surplus in expenditure savings.
The village is projecting $54.6 million in total operating revenue and $55.9 million in total expenses for the 2020-21 budget, leaving a $1.3 million deficit. The village appropriated $1 million in fund balance monies in the 2020-21 budget and amended it to $1.5 million. The projection didn’t use any of the fund balance.
“Worst case scenario, if you take out current year projected deficit of $1.3 million and apply all of that fund balance that we said we were going to use you could see we would have a slight positive operating surplus,” said Scaglione.
Early in the pandemic, the village identified $1.9 million assigned for capital projects that could be used for COVID-19 related expenses. Later, the village reallocated just over $2.2 million into a COVID-19 reserve account in the assigned fund balance. The money came from $1.8 million in 2019-20 expenditure reductions and 2020-21 tentative budget adjustments coupled with additional funds made available after the 2019-20 closeout.
In November, the village released a new revenue shortfall projection, dubbed Scenario 4, which was similar to the village’s Scenario 3 projection presented in August and estimated a $3.2 million shortfall in the village’s nontax revenue.
The largest portion of the village’s revenue shortfall currently comes from departmental income, which shows an estimated loss of $2.5 million.
Departmental income includes a projected $1.3 million loss in parking revenue and a $1.2 million shortfall in recreation department revenue.
Due to the projected revenue losses related to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in March the village entered austerity mode, which limited spending to essential items.
All departments across the board cut expenses, including parks and recreation with a $1.3 million cut, public works with a $250,151 cut, the village attorney with a $256,669 cut and the police department with a $528,015 cut. Nondepartmental expenses were also under budget by $858,164.
“A lot of the savings that we’re seeing on the operating side and the departmental side are clearly austerity based because we’re just not spending on a lot of these items our department heads would normally go out and spend on,” said Village Manager Steve Pappalardo. “It’s really just your core basic services that you’re providing.”
Personnel services was also under budget by $1.5 million, due mostly to vacant positions, controlling overtime and limiting part-time employee hiring. A number of police and fire officials also retired.
“When we have senior members of those two departments retire, we bring in young folks to replace them at a starting salary that is significantly less than what the person retiring is earning,” said Pappalardo. “So there is some of that in that number as well.”
The police department is under budget by $515,451 due in part to open positions within the patrol unit.
Contractual and operational expenses are also projected to be under budget by $1.5 million.
The ending fund balance for 2020-21 is projected to be $14,390,277, with $7,018,569 making up the unassigned fund balance, which is 12.5% of the actual general fund expenses.
Resident Robert Berg commended the village staff for the budget presentation and for getting an early start on the difficult budgeting process.
“It’s good the see that the austerity program has been working,” said Berg. “I would argue that we should be on austerity all the time.”
Wondering about the sustainability of austerity budgeting, Trustee Justin Arest asked whether the village was forgoing important projects or if the village had been previously allocating too much money to departments in the past.
“I think some of what we’re doing now you can put in that deferral category,” said Pappalardo. “But it’s an exercise and it’s ongoing and I think we’re going to have better answers to your questions as we continue to move forward.”
The village mananger had requested that department heads submit their operating budgets and capital project requests by Nov. 30, rather than the village’s usual deadline of Dec. 31. Department heads were also required to submit three budgets: one normal, one with a 5% reduction and one with a 10% reduction.
Diane Gurden, Scarsdale League of Women Voters’ village portfolio chair, read a statement on behalf of the league’s board of directors, which recommended that the village board and staff engage with the community “to ensure a proactive, practical, public dialogue regarding the revenue generation options and potential cost savings under consideration.”
Pappalardo said village staff planned to review the expenses in the first two weeks of January, with a first pass of the budget scheduled for Jan. 21.
