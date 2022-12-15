This article was updated Dec. 15 to include statements from a press release from the Scarsdale Public Library, which the Inquirer received after the original article was posted. In addition, comments made by the library director, which appeared in the original article, were deleted because those comments were no longer relevant in light of the library’s statement, which fleshed out more fully what transpired. This article was updated again on Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, as new information became available.
Speaking to Fox News and Fox News Digital over the weekend, actor and author Kirk Cameron said more than 50 public libraries are denying the inclusion of “Brave Books Story Hour” featuring his new book, “As You Grow,” in their children’s programming. He specifically called out libraries that currently host programs like “Drag Queen Story Hour,” including the Scarsdale Public Library, for not giving equal time to him and his book.
On air and online, Cameron, of “Growing Pains” sitcom fame, told Fox the monthly Freedom Island series that featured his book is “Pro-God, Pro-America values,” and that his book in particular preaches “love, kindness, joy, patience, self-control” using “biblical wisdom through the seasons of life” in a world where kids are dealing with “mental illness, drug overdose, cyber-bullying and school shootings.”
Brave Books was founded by Texas ophthalmologist Dr. Trent Talbot. On its website it says it is a “conservative children’s book publishing company,” an “alternative to the current progressive agenda dominating children’s literature.” In the company’s description, it says Talbot “couldn’t sit by as teachers and celebrities taught his kids to hate America and the ideals that made it great.”
The Brave Books website describes “As You Grow” — the series’ featured book for December — as a “fun story with brilliant art” that “teaches the Biblical truths of the Fruit of the Spirit. Follow Sky Tree's journey from a small acorn to a mighty tree that provides shade, sustenance, and lodging!”
Cameron specifically mentioned both Scarsdale and the Indianapolis Public Library, and the Brave Books website has copies of the follow-up letters they sent to those libraries (https://bravebooks.us/pages/letters). It is unclear why those two libraries are being mentioned by name and why the letters to them were posted.
In the online article, Cameron said he is “prepared to assert my rights under the Constitution in court.”
According to a follow-up letter sent to the Scarsdale library this week, with a copy of “As You Grow” enclosed, Scarsdale had denied Cameron the ability to have his book read. “Please accept this letter as my formal request to use the Scott Room of the Scarsdale Public Library on December 30th at 3 PM,” he wrote. “I know that rooms like the Scott Room are made available to the community ‘equitably regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of those who seek to use them.’ If there is an official application to be used, please let my publisher know; we will be happy to complete it and forward the standard rental rate for the use of the Scott Room.”
On Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, Scarsdale Public Library director Beth Bermel told the Inquirer the library would be issuing a statement later that day, after it was finished and approved by the library’s board of directors.
“We’re drafting something because I actually do want to clarify because the articles you’ve seen are a little one-sided,” Bermel said, adding, “Once it’s put in context I think people will understand a little bit better.”
Later that day, Bermel sent an email to the Inquirer saying, “The Library is unable to comment on the Kirk Cameron story hour at this time. As soon as we are able, I will reach out,” and in a follow-up email she said, “We hope to have something by next week.”
However, in a conversation with the Inquirer that morning, Bermel laid out some of the details from the library’s perspective.
After a version of this story was posted on the Inquirer’s website Thursday night, Dec. 15, the library then issued a press release, which stated: “As with any request to present a Library-sponsored program, we sent a link to our online application for presenting a library program. The publisher did not submit an application.”
The release continued, “On Tuesday, December 6, the Library’s Assistant Director received an email from the public relations company, Amplifi Agency, which stated, “We would love to schedule a story hour for Mr. Cameron's book where we read As You Grow and speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT and the transgender agenda.” According to the statement, the library replied, “Thank you for thinking of us, but we are not interested in this program.”
It continued, “One week later, on Tuesday, December 13, Library Director Elizabeth Bermel received a letter via USPS from Mr. Cameron requesting to rent the Scott Room. She sent an email to the contact mentioned in the letter with links to the Library’s Meeting Room Policy and the online form for room reservations. As of December 14, neither Mr. Cameron nor his representatives have completed the form to reserve the room.”
The release included a summary of the library’s mission, with a link to its meeting room policy at https://www.scarsdalelibrary.org/policies/meeting-room-policy. Its mission statement is posted at https://www.scarsdalelibrary.org/connect/mission.
Brave Books representatives later applied for a rental of the Scott Room for the “Kirk Cameron Book Reading” and received an autoreply from the Scarsdale library at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The response in part reads, “Your request is pending and will be reviewed by a staff member as soon as possible. You will receive another email notifying you of any status changes.”
The Inquirer reached out to library staff Friday afternoon to find out what the timeline for a decision on the application will be.
When asked Wednesday about the “Drag Queen Story Hour,” Bermel said the program has run multiple times at the library and at The Loft when the library was under construction and said “many” libraries run the program, including throughout Westchester, noting, “It has been going on for years.”
Scarsdale last hosted Drag Queen Story Hour in the Scott Room during Pride Month on June 15, 2022, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for age 2 through teens, which is something Cameron referenced in his interviews. The program description on the library’s website says, “Drag Queen Story Hour first started in 2015 by author and activist Michelle Tea in San Francisco with the goals to ‘inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others.’”
The Inquirer will follow up on this story.
