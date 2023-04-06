History doesn’t change. What we learn about history does and how we view it over time certainly evolves. And while some people and groups are trying to bury history, others are trying to unearth it.
The Junior League of Central Westchester (JLCW), a nonprofit educational women’s volunteer organization based out of the Wayside Cottage in Scarsdale since taking stewardship of the historic house in 1953, has partnered with Witness Stones Project to uncover the true history of the people who called the Cottage home.
Witness Stones Project (www.witnessstonesproject.org) was founded by now-retired schoolteacher Dennis Culliton, who initially was looking for a way to educate his students in Guilford, Connecticut, about the local history of slavery. Witness Stones Project was inspired by Stolpersteine in Germany, which has put over 70,000 stones in the ground where Jewish people were last known to live or work freely prior to the Holocaust.
The new collaboration began at the beginning of this year to learn more about, educate others about, and memorialize an enslaved family who lived at Wayside Cottage in the mid-1700s before being freed and making contributions to surrounding communities.
Not much is yet known about Rose, a long ago resident of Scarsdale, and her seven mixed-race children, Robert, Francis, Lazarus, Dennis, Amos, Eleanor and Jacob, whom she had with Cottage owner Thomas Hadden (the family also used names like Haddon/Hedden/Heady). Hadden died in 1761 and in his will he split his property between his wife and his enslaved “wench,” Rose, and her kids, some of whom went on to become involved with the Underground Railroad (UGRR).
Teresa Vega, whom Culliton described as a “community researcher, genealogist, and collateral relative of the enslaved persons from the Wayside Cottage,” has been brought on as a consultant for the project. Vega’s extremely interesting family tree includes enslaved people, enslavers and abolitionists. She has discovered three UGRR houses in her lineage and she knows relatives today from all different lines that intersect with hers who will be interested to see how this story unfolds in Scarsdale and beyond.
“I 100% support the goals and the direction and the education of students that the project is helping,” Vega said. “The fact that so far nothing on the Wayside Cottage even mentions this phenomenal history, the fact that I can act as a consultant and help with the educational programming is a plus.”
As it relates to Scarsdale and Wayside Cottage, here’s how Vega broke down her family connections to the Hadden/Haddon/Hedden/Heady family via Thomas’s sons Dennis and Lazarus:
- · Dennis Hedden married Elizabeth Lydia Van Salee/Van Surlay (Vega’s third cousin five times removed, or 3C5XR).
- · Vega’s third great aunt, Catherine Thompson, married Lazarus’s son Thomas Mattias Hedden.
- · Vega’s third great-grandfather’s second wife was Sarah Heady Dungey, granddaughter of Lazarus. Her father was the Rev. John A. Dungy, a well-known AME Zion minister who founded churches up and down the Hudson River. Sarah's sister is Nancy Maria Dungey and she married the Rev. George Weir, an Underground Railroad stationmaster in Buffalo and Rochester, New York.
- · Lazarus worked for Benjamin Lyons of White Plains who was a known abolitionist. Her Greenwich ancestors worked for two other Lyon abolitionists (cousins of Benjamin), Gilbert and Seth Lyons. The Thomas J. Lyons home in Greenwich is a recognized UGRR site.
- · The Thompson-King family members were early Black abolitionists in the tri-state area. Vega’s family established the only UGRR House in Newark, New Jersey, the Colored School, the AME Zion Church, the Colored Presbyterian Church as well as other institutions.
“In order to survive times like that, free blacks knew other free blacks and they would know the safe places to go, so if you had Benjamin Lyons of White Plains who is working with Lazarus Sr. he is going to visit his cousins who are also abolitionists at the Thomas J. Lyon House, Gilbert and Seth Lyon,” Vega said. “When you go back in around 1830 there was a big case where Peter John Lee was captured by the infamous Kidnap Club and he had been working for Seth Lyon for several years and he just walked over, was enticed to go over that small Byram Bridge that separates Port Chester from Greenwich, which takes about two minutes to walk over, and he was kidnapped and taken back to Virginia. His kidnapping blew up in the abolitionist press. He escaped a second time with the help of David Ruggles again and he made it to Canada. I don’t know what happened to him after that.”
Vega said the “search is on” for documentation about the seven children Rose and Hadden had together as they are “considered to be the first Free Black family in Westchester.”
“When Dennis told me about the Cottage I was like, ‘We know that place well,’” Vega said. “I know about Rose and Thomas Hadden’s five-page will where three pages were devoted to Rose and emancipating, educating and giving an inheritance to the seven kids, and then the other two pages were to his white family.”
Culliton started Witness Stones in 2017 with the idea to tell the story of Northern slavery “starting under our feet, where we lived.” In the first two years, the project spread to two other communities, and by the third year Culliton retired from teaching to focus on the project full time.
Though the majority of the work has been done in Connecticut, Witness Stones now has a presence in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. There are more than 130 stones now and by the end of this year that number will be up to 150 across those states. In the Northeast, stones commemorating where enslaved people lived, worked or were freed are installed when thorough research and writing has been completed.
“It really was taking a model that worked in this one town and realizing that if this works here, it would work anywhere where slavery occurred,” Culliton said. “We’re continuing to add. We’ve been growing, but we’re still a really small operation.”
The project is not about telling the “story of victimhood,” according to Culliton.
“We want to tell the stories of their agency and resistance, how they broke through the barriers of slavery either while they were still enslaved or as they gained their freedom,” he said. “When people are looking at this and not hearing this one dimensional story about a slave, they're hearing a story about a human being who maybe had similar feelings and attributes as we do today so that we can relate to them as a human versus relating to them as ‘other’ or as they were related to us, as a piece of property, in the past.”
The Junior League of Central Westchester heard about the work the Greenwich Historical Society has been doing with Witness Stones and felt it would be a good way to further its mission to “correctly and respectfully tell the full history of everyone who lived at Wayside,” according to Alison Park of JLCW.
“We had known for a long time that there were enslaved people who lived in the Cottage — Rose and her children who were freed and became pretty significant players in the development of the Westchester community, whose stories really aren't told,” Park said. “We needed to figure out a way to integrate that so we could bring it further into the education programs we do with the community. We want to make sure that the tours we're giving are correct for the future, that we're telling the full story, the full history.”
JLCW discovered some of the history during two significant renovations of the Cottage since taking stewardship of the property. Walls were removed from when the building served as the Scarsdale library and “objects and artifacts” were discovered in the walls, Park said. There was also an archaeological dig that yielded more clues into the history of the people who lived there.
With initial research underway, one of the next steps is partnering with a local school or group interested in social action to add the education piece to the process, usually targeting students from eighth through 12th grades, with the path of each project determined by the capabilities of the age group.
Once the many details have been uncovered and students have written the stories, memorial stones will be installed at the Cottage.
“They can see these stones, these memorials and then ask the questions like, ‘Who was this person? How do they contribute to society here in the community?’” Culliton said.
The Witness Stones curriculum was developed while Culliton was teaching his own eighth grade students and providing them with wills, probate inventories, census data, obituaries and other documents to help them tell the stories of the enslaved people from their town.
“We ended up developing a full unit, where the kids learn about local slavery the first half of it, and then [in] the second half they're taking information about one person and they're writing that person's story,” Culliton said. “And then finally, they're sharing it with the community. We call that civic engagement or public history.”
Culliton knew that it was hard for any teacher to keep to educational standards, do all of the research and manage a classroom, so he developed community partnerships to achieve this goal.
Culliton has found the project to be an effective way to connect with young people as they can learn about history in their own backyards. They get to become the historians and present powerful historic information that has been gathered for the first time.
“I've never been a journalist but it’s Journalism 101 — gather all the information you can and then you write the story,” Culliton said. “We have to spend a lot of time working with Teresa, working with the research that has already been done in Scarsdale, gathering the information and then my magic sauce is I’m a teacher, so I can look at that information and say ‘This is how the kids will look at it, and this is how they could use it.’ We put it in a format for the kids, then they write the stories and then that story can be shared forever at the Wayside Cottage.”
For Culliton, much of the reward is engaging with students and allowing them to be historians, which has allowed the findings to be “accepted in communities that voted differently than other communities. Part of it is because the kids are telling the story not based on my opinions or who I voted for, but based on the facts that are in front of them. And that's really powerful for the kids.”
Culliton said the project provides “powerful” windows and mirrors for white and Black children.
“The white kids can see through the window, but for the students of color they see themselves,” Culliton said. “I'm a few things, but part Irish-American. I went to Gettysburg and the tour guide showed me what the Irish Brigade was, I was like, ‘This is great. This is my people fighting the battle.’ Well, now we get to do that with students, maybe for the first time too.”
The project encourages students to become “family historians” and “family detectives” for themselves, and often they continue the research they’ve done on the enslaved people.
“The story just doesn’t end with the people we can trace,” Vega said. “There are more research skills they can employ to go further. And maybe we’re giving them some sort of desire to further their own genealogy research. I tell people all the time, if you have an ancestor, there’s a story there. It’s a learning experience.”
Culliton said that many communities were built by enslaved people who were freed, but their presence often disappeared from local life, which is another aspect of the research. Culliton said the “high tide” of slavery in Connecticut is in the 1774 census, which showed more than 3,000 enslaved people lived there at the time.
“Early slavery in Connecticut and New York oftentimes was indigenous,” he said. “It was taking Indians, enslaving them for one reason or another, but in Connecticut the peak was right before the American Revolution. And then after the American Revolution, it started to dwindle. Slavery didn’t end in Connecticut until 1848 — really, really late — but by 1820, there were probably less than 200. It went from a big number in 1774, the last colonial census and then dropped drastically by the 1791 first U.S. census and then continued to drop from there.
“And you could see in communities of Greenwich, slavery lasted longer for some reason, I think Greenwich has had a Dutch twist to it, you know, it had a New York twist to it. So slavery was kind of going pretty strong in New York until they kind of cut it off in 1827. [In] New Jersey, slavery never ended until the Civil War [and] the 13th Amendment. It was dwindling, it was ending, but it didn't end legally until 1865.”
Based on the number of enslaved people, the project could last forever.
“The endgame is that this generation and all the following generations of students learn differently than we did,” Culliton said. “I grew up in Massachusetts, where we pat ourselves on the back for the Underground Railroad and abolitionists and Civil War — we did all the great things. But Massachusetts, like Rhode Island, like Connecticut, was part of the slave trade. Enslaved people were living throughout Massachusetts and even though Massachusetts ended earlier, we never took responsibility for the past.”
Slavery, Culliton learned as an adult, was not just a Southern problem. Connecticut and Westchester were “filling ships” to buy and sell from enslavers.
“We’ve met the enemy and it’s us, we are part of this issue,” Culliton said. “We need to be more part of the solution, but we never thought we had to be part of the solution because it wasn't our problem. So my goal would be for this next generation of students and then going forward to understand our history …
“We need to tell the truth about our past so we can have some sort of reconciliation. I know a lot of people are trying not to tell the truth right now. I think what we find is that in the Northeast, people are amazed at the story. They're like, ‘There's no way the town that I grew up in had enslaved people,’ and you're like, ‘Yeah,’ and then that starts to open other gates in their brains to information they might not be easily able to accept.”
Culliton said kids are quick to pick up on “injustice” and they like to share their feelings.
“So we’re getting poetry and reflective pieces, we're getting artwork, musical pieces,” he said. “When the kids are in smaller groups they have the opportunity to do their own thing. It is amazing to me … the poetry we've heard from this has been just like the kids are sharing their hearts about what they learned.”
Part of the work Vega is focused on is debunking myths about slavery and abolitionists and presenting a proper history.
“Now when you talk about abolitionists, everybody wants to throw out the names — Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth,” she said. “They were Johnny-come-latelys and the only reason they have become the face of abolitionism is because at the time white abolitionists wanted a more authentic look to their anti-slavery activities …
“So what you have is the systemic erasure of some of what we call the Founding Fathers, the people who became free right after the Revolutionary War who believed in the promise of America, but then all their rights are stripped away and they were a step above enslaved people.”
Vega thinks history should be taught through the various perspectives of those who experienced it, not just from the top down.
“When I look at what’s happening in Florida and the so-called attacks on Critical Race Theory, which is ho-hum, we’re teaching American history and if you are to understand American history, you have to look at all viewpoints, whether it is from the African American perspective, the Native American perspective [or] it could be from the Scotts/Irish perspective — whatever perspective. People experience history differently and when you silence these voices, you’re silencing people’s right to know about how this country came into being.”
Culliton likes to quote Witness Stones Project Board of Directors’ chair Patricia Wilson Pheanious, a ninth generation descendent of a Connecticut slave, who said, “This isn't Black history — this is American history.”
“That's why I love partnering with an organization like the Junior League because they have the same feeling that if we’re going to tell a story of the Wayside Cottage we’re going to tell the story and we’re going to tell you about slavery,” Culliton said. “Slavery is part of the story of Wayside Cottage and when we start thinking that way instead of people being shocked by this new information, it’ll be part of our regular dialogue.”
The Inquirer will continue to follow this story as it develops in Scarsdale.
