Robert Berg, a Scarsdale resident and former candidate for village board and mayor, appealed a district court judge’s ruling in November that deemed the village’s provisions on sign postings on public land constitutional. The court also reversed a preliminary injunction that halted the village’s enforcement for sign postings on public property and in the village’s right of way.
Though the court dismissed Berg’s assertions that village codes 256-1 and 196-17 were constitutionally vague and violated the First Amendment and the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, District Court Judge Nelson Román, in the 30-page decision, also ruled that the village’s prior preferential treatment toward political signs had discriminated against all other types of signage and thus violated the First Amendment. Román awarded $1 in nominal damages to Berg for his claim that the village and police department violated the First Amendment by selective enforcement.
Following Berg’s appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 10, the village submitted a cross appeal on Dec. 21.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo declined to comment on the village’s cross appeal but said the village board hadn’t discussed if they would or would not have moved forward with a cross appeal if Berg hadn’t filed his own.
When asked how much the village had spent in legal fees defending the case, Pappalardo said the village’s liability insurance carrier was paying for the legal defense but he did not share the amount paid.
Berg told the Inquirer that Román “blew it” in his decision and he felt very confident going into the appeal.
“The First Amendment is critically important and … it’s despicable that they’ve fought this all along,” said Berg. “They should have eliminated this law, because it’s clearly an unconstitutional law.”
Berg said he plans to file his brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals on March 29.
